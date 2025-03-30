Report: South Dakota State Big Man Taking Visits to Purdue, Iowa State
One of the top big men in the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly on a visit to Purdue. Per Sam Kayser of League Ready, South Dakota State's Oscar Cluff is currently visiting Purdue and also plans to head to Iowa State for a visit in the coming days.
Cluff is a 6-foot-11 center who spent last season at South Dakota State. He averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Cluff helped South Dakota State to a 20-12 record and a third-place finish in the Summit League.
Cluff started his college career at the JUCO level, playing at Cochise College in Arizona. Then, for the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-11 center played at Washington State. In his lone season in Pullman, Cluff averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
Purdue finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have a stellar big man in Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
However, Matt Painter's team lacked rim protection from a true big man on the defensive end. It was something that 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen brought to the floor, but he suffered an injury just one minute into the second game of the season.
Purdue also struggled to rebound the basketball at times throughout the season.
Iowa State is coming off a 25-10 campaign and making it to the second round of March Madness. The Cyclones are looking to add size to their roster during the offseason, as well.
BERG HITS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue center Will Berg has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
HEIDE TALKS BROTHERHOOD: Following Friday's Sweet 16 loss to Houston, Purdue sophomore Camden Heide talked about the brotherhood in the locker room and the difficulty of handling a season-ending loss. CLICK HERE
GILLIS BACK IN FINAL FOUR: Former Purdue forward Mason Gillis is heading back to the Final Four, this time with Duke. The Blue Devils defeated Alabama in the Elite Eight Saturday night. CLICK HERE
WADDELL ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue legacy forward Brian Waddell has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first Boilermaker to explore new opportunities this offseason. CLICK HERE