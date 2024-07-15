Purdue Men's Basketball Recognized by NABC For Academic Excellence
Purdue is adding another honor to its collection of achievements from the 2023-24 season. The men's basketball team received Team Academic Excellence Awards from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for its work in the classroom this past year.
According to PurdueSports.com, the basketball team received the honor after posting a cumulative 3.12 grade point average (GPA) during the 2023-24 academic year. Additionally, the Boilermakers finished with a 3.26 cumulative GPA in the spring semester.
Seven players returning to the 2024-25 squad have maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Purdue was one of five Big Ten schools to receive the honor from the NABC. The other four schools were Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State.
Additionally, four members of Purdue's 2023-24 squad were named to the NABC Honors Court. To achieve that status, players must maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be a junior, senior or graduate student.
Carson Barrett, Caleb Furst, Chase Martin and Brian Waddell all received Honors Court distinction.
The academic distinction only adds to Purdue's impressive success last season. The Boilermakers concluded the 2023-24 campaign with a 34-5 record, claiming a second straight Big Ten regular season title and playing in the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
Purdue was the only program to receive NABC Team Academic Excellence honors and appear in the Final Four last season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE-AUBURN ADD PAIR OF GAMES: Purdue has added another quality opponent to its 2024-25 schedule. The Boilermakers will play Auburn over the next two seasons in a pair of neutral site games. CLICK HERE
MATHIAS GOES OFF IN SUMMER LEAGUE: Former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias had a strong showing in Indiana's Summer League game on Sunday, scoring 15 points against Minnesota. CLICK HERE
INDY HOSTING HOOPS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2026: The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will be the host city of the Division I Final Four, as well as the Division II, Division III and NIT championships in 2026.CLICK HERE