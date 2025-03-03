Purdue Moves Up 2 Spots After Win over UCLA in Latest Associated Press Poll
A win over UCLA on Friday has given Purdue a little bump in the latest Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers moved up two spots and are now ranked No. 18 as we enter the final week of the regular season.
Purdue posted a 76-66 victory over UCLA on Friday night at Mackey Arena, the only game the Boilers played last week. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points and Braden Smith added 23 points and eight assists in the victory.
The Boilers will end the regular season this week with games against Rutgers (Tuesday, March 4) and Illinois (Friday, March 7). They're still competing for a top-four seed and a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
Here's the complete rundown of the latest Associated Press poll.
Associated Press college basketball poll (March 3)
- Auburn Tigers (27-2)
- Duke Blue Devils (26-4)
- Houston Cougars (25-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (24-5)
- Florida Gators (25-4)
- St. John's Red Storm (26-4)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6)
- Michigan State Spartans (24-5)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7)
- Iowa State Cyclones (22-7)
- Clemson Tigers (24-5)
- Wisconsin Badgers (22-7)
- Maryland Terrapins (22-7)
- Louisville Cardinals (23-6)
- Missouri Tigers (21-8)
- Memphis Tigers (24-5)
- Michigan Wolverines (22-7)
- Purdue Boilermakers (20-9)
- Kentucky Wildcats (19-10)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7)
- St. Mary's Gaels (27-4)
- Texas A&M Aggies (20-9)
- BYU Cougars (21-8)
- Arizona Wildcats (19-10)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9)
