Purdue Pros: E'Twaun Moore Scores Seven as Phoenix Suns Defeat Denver Nuggets in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday. In the blowout victory, former Purdue basketball player E'Twaun Moore earned six minutes of playing time and scored seven points.

Moore has only appeared in two playoff games so far for the Suns. He made three of his seven field-goal attempts at the Phoenix Suns Arena, including one 3-pointer. Moore also registered one rebound and one assist.

The last time Moore played during the postseason was on June 1 during a 115-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored four points and snatched one rebound during nine minutes of play in that game.

The Suns play the Nuggets for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 9 p.m. at the Ball Arena in

PURDUE COMMITS PLAY IN INDIANA ALL-STAR GAME: Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way to victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad. CLICK HERE

