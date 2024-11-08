Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. Northern Kentucky
Purdue has released its availability report for Friday night's game against Northern Kentucky, per Nathan Baird of the Indianapolis Star. The Boilermakers will be without junior forward Brian Waddell for a second straight game.
Waddell was the only player listed as "out" for Friday's game against Northern Kentucky. He was also unavailable for Monday's opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The junior is dealing with a fracture in his hand.
Following Monday's game, Painter told reporters that Waddell played with the injury in the exhibition game against Grand Valley State. However, he has not been practicing recently.
Tipoff between Purdue and Northern Kentucky is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game airs on Big Ten-Plus. The Boilermakers are looking for their 28th consecutive home win over a nonconference opponent.
