3 Purdue Basketball Recruits Rank in ESPN's Top 100 for 2026 — Where They Stand

The final rankings for ESPN's Top 100 for the 2026 basketball recruiting class have been released. Three members of Purdue's class have been listed among the most talented players in the country.

On Friday, ESPN provided its final update for the player rankings in the 2026 class. Purdue's Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan and Jacob Webber were all included. Rivers Knight and Jamyn Sondrup missed the cut (Sondrup is a member of the 2026 class but won't arrive in West Lafayette until 2028 because of a two-year mission).

With those rankings finalized, Purdue has the 11th-ranked recruiting class in 2026, per ESPN. Where did Ertel, Huan and Webber fall among the top-100 prospects in the cycle? Here's the quick rundown.

Luke Ertel, guard (No. 48)

Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Owen Daugherty (14) and Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12) celebrate. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ertel is the highest-ranked player in Purdue's incoming 2026 class, and the only prospect committed to crack the top 50. He was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after a stellar senior campaign at Mt. Vernon.

The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest for the Marauders, leading them to a 28-3 record and a Class 4A state championship. He's expected to come in and immediately compete for the starting point guard spot, along with rising sophomore Omer Mayer.

Coach Matt Painter has spoken at length about Ertel's "intestinal fortitude," his competitive edge and willingness to work hard. He's going to be a player who brings a lot to West Lafayette from the moment he steps on campus.

Sinan Huan, center (No. 71)

Sinan Huan on his visit to Purdue. | Sinan Huan and Purdue Men's Basketball on Instagram.

Huan is arguably the best defensive prospect of the group coming to Purdue this summer. The 7-foot-1 center is a known shot-blocker, but can also defend multiple positions because of his versatility.

At Georgetown Prep, Huan averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 assists as a senior during the 2025-26 season. As a result, he was named the Interstate Athletic Conference's Player of the Year.

Though he's a seven-footer, Huan is a player who provides some versatility for the Boilermakers. His high school coach, Howard Blue, believes he's "better suited" to play the four more than the five, at least at this stage of his career.

Jacob Webber, forward (No. 72)

Scottsdale Christian Academy player Jacob Webber (3). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, Webber has great size and can play the two or three position. Painter has referred to him as one of the best shooters he's ever recruited, putting him in a category with prospects like Fletcher Loyer and Ryan Cline.

Webber has a quick trigger, can catch-and-shoot the basketball and gives Purdue great range. Along with Huan, he's a top-75 prospect via ESPN and has the opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact at Purdue.

The one question about Webber is what he brings to the floor from a defensive perspective, but if he's an efficient shooter, he'll undoubtedly carve out a role for himself early in his college career.

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