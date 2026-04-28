2026 4-Star Guard With Purdue Offer Sets Commitment Date

Four-star shooting guard Steven Reynolds III plans to make his college decision this week. The 6-foot-5 prospect from Indiana holds an offer from Purdue and 18 other programs.

According to Blake Smith of MADE Hoops, Reynolds plans to make his decision on Thursday. In addition to Purdue, he also holds offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Michigan, Cal and several others.

Reynolds spent three high school seasons playing at South Bend Washington. Then, before his senior season, his father got a job on the women's basketball staff at UT-Arlington alongside head coach and former Boilermaker Shereka Wright. He played his final high school season in Dallas, Texas.

Washington's Steven Reynolds III calls out to his teammates. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his junior season at South Bend Washington, Reynolds put up big numbers. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. The guard also shot 49% from the floor.

In his lone season at Arlington Martin, Reynolds averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per contest. He has received a four-star rating from 247Sports and is listed as the No. 129 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

Purdue already has a strong 2026 class

Washington's Steven Reynolds III (3) shoots the ball. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers are already bringing in a really strong class to West Lafayette this coming season. Matt Painter and his staff have assembled a four-man 2026 class that ranks among the top 10 in the country.

In-state point guard and Indiana Mr. Basketball Luke Ertel headlines the group after averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during his senior season. He led Mt. Vernon to a 28-3 record and a state championship.

Another rising star is 7-foot-1 center Sinan Huan from Georgetown Prep in Maryland. The versatile big man was named the Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per contest.

Purdue is also bringing in a pair of players from La Lumiere in La Porte, Ind.: 6-foot-6 guard Jacob Webber and 6-foot-9 forward Rivers Knight. Webber is a sharp-shooter with great size and Knight can play down in the post while still providing quality offensive spacing.

The Boilers have also added 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce from the transfer portal and 2026 big man Jamyn Sondrup, though he won't arrive on campus until 2028, as he plans to take a two-year mission.

Reynolds would be another quality addition to Purdue's 2026 class, but even if the Boilers miss out on his commitment, they're in really good shape heading into the 2026-27 season.

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