Realistic Expectations for Purdue Basketball's Incoming Freshmen in 2026-27

Expectations are already high for Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. None of the four players has stepped foot on campus yet, but the high star rankings have West Lafayette buzzing before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Purdue's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 11 in the nation according to ESPN, with Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan and Jacob Webber all listed as top-75 prospects of the cycle. As a result, there's a presumption that multiple members of that four-man class will contribute immediately.

It's magnified by the fact that the Boilermakers are losing five members from last year's team: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy. But what are realistic expectations for Purdue's incoming freshmen?

Here are a few thoughts regarding each player without having seen them practice with the team.

Luke Ertel shares minutes with Omer Mayer

Crown Point Bulldogs guard Bryce Peters (11) guards Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12). | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ever since Mayer committed, it was assumed that he would be the successor to Braden Smith at the point guard position. He may still be the frontrunner to win the starting job at Purdue, but Ertel isn't going to make that easy for the sophomore.

In a recent edition of the For Pete's Sake podcast, Matt Painter spoke glowingly about Ertel, who was Indiana's Mr. Basketball after leading Mt. Vernon to a state championship and averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

"Just a tough dude, a winner. He knows how to play on both ends. Looks ready to me, just from a competitive nature," Painter said. "He has the best intestinal fortitude of anybody I've recruited. He plays hard every time. He plays hard in pick-up games, he plays hard in practice, and he picks up the ball full-court. No one has to ask him to do those things; it's the way he's wired."

Whether he wins the starting job over Mayer or not, Ertel will see plenty of playing time for the Boilermakers as a true freshman. It could be a situation in which the two point guards each see 20 minutes on the floor. There's also a scenario where Ertel and Mayer are on the floor at the same time, much like Smith and Mayer were last year.

Sinan Huan plays both the four and five positions

Sinan Huan at Purdue. | Purdue Men's Basketball and Sinan Huan on Instagram.

When you look at Huan's measurements, you're quick to assume he'll battle Daniel Jacobsen as the starter at the five. That's going to be part of the equation, but the incoming freshman is so versatile at 7-foot-1 that he can also be effective at the four spot.

Speaking with Purdue Boilermakers On SI, Huan's high school coach, Howard Blue, said he believes the 7-footer is actually better suited to play the four more than the five, at least at this stage in his career.

"I think he's more suited to play the four than anything. I think he's more of a four than he is a five," Blue said. "He defends the rim well, but he stays in front of people well, too. He can defend different positions. And, offensively, his game is developing and expanding."

The biggest question is whether or not Huan would be able to play alongside another big man like Jacobsen. Painter doesn't play two bigs at the same time for the sake of doing so; they must mesh well on the floor.

Because of his shot-blocking ability, Huan obviously gives Purdue rim protection in the post. It would be interesting to see what kind of look he gives the Boilers defensively if he plays the four.

Jacob Webber gives Purdue a catch-and-shoot threat

Scottsdale Christian Academy player Jacob Webber (3). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Webber might be the most intriguing player of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class. He's skyrocketed up the rankings since playing at La Lumiere and has emerged as one of the top shooters in the class. The question is, where would the 6-foot-6 freshman fit in?

Purdue values offense and players who can shoot the basketball. Beacuse of that, it's hard to imagine Webber doesn't factor into the equation in some way. He could split time at the three spot with others like Jack Benter, Caden Pierce or potentially Antione West Jr.

"Jacob Webber is one of the best shooters we've taken," Painter said. "Especially a guy who can move and shoot the basketball."

Webber has the offensive prowess to carve out a spot for himself in Purdue's rotation. Whether he stays on the court may depend on what he can bring on the defensive end.

Rivers Knight provides depth at the four

Rivers Knight at Purdue. | Rivers Knight and Purdue Men's Basketball on Instagram.

It's fair to say that Knight is somewhat of a mystery coming into Purdue this summer. He is a three-star prospect, someone who hasn't received much attention from national scouts. As we've learned over the years, though, that doesn't mean anything.

Knight brings a solid 6-foot-9 frame to West Lafayette, providing the Boilermakers with depth in the frontcourt. With Huan, Pierce, Benter and Raleigh Burgess all competing for time at the four spot, he might be the odd man out in this year's rotation.

If redshirting is still a thing, Knight is the most logical candidate to utilize that option. But if the NCAA passes its five-for-five eligibility rule, then the forward could provide some depth for the Boilers in the frontcourt.

Purdue has had plenty of three-star players carve out significant roles for themselves as freshmen. Although he's going to have some tough battles ahead, he could still factor into the equation for the Boilers this season.

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