Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Earns National Recognition For Efforts vs. Alabama, Akron
The Associated Press recognizes just how important Trey Kaufman-Renn is to Purdue's success. This week, the senior forward was named the AP's National Player of the Week after a pair of tremendous outings in wins over Alabama and Akron.
Kaufman-Renn missed the first Purdue's first two games against Evansville and Oakland due to injury. There was no rust when the senior forward returned to the floor last Thursday, though.
In an 87-80 victory over the Crimson Tide, Kaufman-Renn set the tone early, scoring four early points and grabbing three offensive rebounds in the first four minutes. His motor never stopped, as he finished the contest with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.
Kaufman-Renn became just the third player in the last 30 years to reach those numbers in an AP top-10 showdown. He joined the company of Wake Forest's Tim Duncane and North Carolina's Joe Forte.
On Sunday, the senior forward followed up his double-double performance with another against Akron. In 27 minutes of action, Kaufman-Renn scored 17 points and grabbed 15 boards in a 97-79 victory at Mackey Arena.
Through his first two games of the season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. It's an impressive start for the senior, especially since Purdue played a then-No. 8 Alabama team in those two games.
In its first two games, Purdue really struggled on the glass in wins over Evansville and Oakland. The Boilermakers didn't have a reliable scorer in the post, either. Neither of those aspects of the game has been an issue since Kaufman-Renn's return, showing just how critical he is to the team's success.
Braden Smith earns Big Ten honors
Kaufman-Renn wasn't the only Boiler to have a big week. Senior guard Braden Smith also delivered in big ways in those two wins last weekend, which earned him Big Ten Player of the Week recognition.
Smith scored 29 points in the win over Alabama, with 21 of those coming in the second half. He also dished out nine assists and grabbed seven boards for the Boilermakers.
Smith was one of three Boilermakers to record a double-double in Purdue's win over Akron on Sunday, along with Kaufman-Renn and Cluff. He ended the evening with 16 points and 10 assists.
It marked just the second time in his career that Smith has received Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Kind of wild for the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, right?
Kaufman-Renn and Smith return to action on Thursday, as Purdue will play Memphis in the first round of the Baha Mar Championship.
