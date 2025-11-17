How Trey Kaufman-Renn's Return Propelled Purdue Back to Top of AP Poll
Well, that didn't take long. With Trey Kaufman-Renn returning to the lineup and Purdue picking up wins over Alabama and Akron last week, the Boilermakers are back atop the rankings in the Associated Press poll.
Purdue is No. 1 in this week's AP poll, just a week after dropping to No. 2. The Boilermakers were ranked in the top spot in the preseason rankings for the first time in program history.
Kaufman-Renn return on Thursday for Purdue's showdown against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The senior forward instantly made an impact, finishing the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of work, leading the Boilermakers to an 87-80 road win.
He became just the third player in the last 30 years to score 15 points, grab 15 rebounds, and dish out five assists in a top-10 matchup.
The All-Big Ten forward didn't slow down in Sunday's 97-79 victory over Akron. Kaufman-Renn led the team with 17 points and 15 rebounds in his first game at Mackey Arena this year. He's averaging 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game through his first two contests.
Not too shabby.
Kaufman-Renn missed the first two games of the season due to a hip pointer and a sore back. In his absence, Purdue blew out Evansville 82-51 in the opener, but struggled with Oakland in its second game of the season. The Boilermakers eventually escaped with an 87-77 victory, but the Grizzlies put quite a scare in Matt Painter's squad.
After that showing against Oakland, Purdue was dropped the No. 1 spot and Houston took over at the top. But, clearly, voters have more faith in the Boilers now that Kaufman-Renn is back on the court.
AP Top 25 (Nov. 17, 2025)
- Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)
- Houston Cougars (4-0)
- UConn Huskies (4-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (4-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (4-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (3-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
- BYU Cougars (3-1)
- Florida Gators (3-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-1)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)
- St. John's Red Storm (2-1)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
- Michigan State Spartans (3-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
- UCLA Bruins (3-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)
- Auburn Tigers (3-1)
- Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (3-1)
- North Carolina State Wolfpack (3-0)
- Receiving votes — San Diego State (71); Indiana (65); Vanderbilt (57); Oregon (28); Ohio State (21); USC (16); Georgetown (16); Creighton (12); Baylor (11); Saint Mary's (8); Missouri (7); Mississippi (5); Iowa (3); Utah State (2); Georgia (2); Virginia (1); Virginia Tech (1); Stanford (1); Kansas State (1).
