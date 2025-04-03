Ex-Purdue WBB Guard Sophie Swanson Announces Transfer to ACC Program
Sophie Swanson is headed to Virginia Tech to continue her college basketball career. The former Purdue guard made the announcement in a social media post on Istagram on Thursday. She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Swanson was one of six Boilermakers to enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal following the 2024-25 season. She averaged 8.9 points per contest and shot 36.3% from the floor.
Swanson showcased the ability to light teams up from the floor at different points throughout her career. During the 2024 Big Ten Tournament, she scored 25 points and connected on seven-of-nine shots from three-point range in a 64-56 loss to Nebraska.
This past season, Swanson scored 29 points in a 92-85 victory over Penn State, connecting on five-of-six shots from behind the arc. She ended the year scoring in double figures 11 times.
Swanson appeared in 55 career games across two years in West Lafayette. She averaged 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. The rising junior joins a Hokies team that finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 19-13 record and went 9-9 in ACC play.
Virginia Tech played in the WBIT, reaching the second round.
Two former Purdue women's basketball players have now announced commitments to new programs. Earlier on Thursday, former Boilermaker freshman gaurd Jordyn Poole announced her commitment to play at Dayton. She spent just one season in West Lafayette before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
