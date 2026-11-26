The weather in Fort Myers this week may have been pleasant, but Purdue's two performances were anything but. The Boilermakers lost to Oklahoma 70-63 on Thanksgiving, ending the Fort Myers Tip-Off with a 0-2 record and falling to 4-4 for the season.

It was another rough shooting night for the Boilermakers, making only seven of their 28 attempts from behind the three-point line. Purdue also only got to the free-throw line twice and ended the contest with 12 turnovers.

Head coach Matt Painter was frustrated following a disappointing loss, especially in a game in which his team held an 11-point lead at one point. What did he have to say following the contest?

Here are a few quotes that stood out.

Purdue's guards handling pressure

Purdue's 12 turnovers aren't a huge number, but it was magnified because of another poor shooting performance. Even in some moments when Oklahoma's defense didn't force a turnover, you could tell that pressure was bothering the young Boiler guards.

"It's like they come in and out of the game. They'll go four or five minutes where they can take care of the basketball, they can execute, they can run plays," Painter said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. "And then the same things are happening; teams will turn the heat up a little bit, but the same things are happening, and they'll just get casual."

The most costly part of Purdue's turnovers was Oklahoma's success off them. The Sooners scored 15 points off those turnovers. The Boilers ended with just four points off 12 turnovers.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter claps for his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three-point shooting woes

Purdue's inability to consistently make shots from behind the arc is a growing concern. There was hope that maybe this team figured some things out with a 21-three-point performance against Oakland.

In the two games that followed, though, the Boilers have shot 11-for-56 from long range. That's below 20%. The problem for Purdue has been the trouble generating points in other ways when those shots don't drop.

"We keep shooting a healthy diet of threes. The last three years, we've had the best three-point shooting percentage. We shoot threes like we're that," Painter said. "You want them to understand to probe the defense, work the ball inside, whether you post up or drive the basketball."

"They're getting good looks, they're taking good looks, but we're not consistently making them," Painter said. "Well, if that's the case, then you have to be good in other areas. ... We're just not there yet. The team that is giving us the most trouble is Purdue. I think that's pretty clear."

Many expected Purdue's three-point shooting to be a strength. Right now, it might be the team's greatest weakness.

Inability to close out a half

With fewer than five minutes to play in the first half, Purdue appeared to take complete control of the game. The Boilers owned a 34-23 advantage and had a chance to create plenty of separation.

Purdue squandered that opportunity, which has become another consistent theme for this team through the first eight games. Instead, both teams went through a two-minute scoring drought.

"It just kills you. That's what we talked about in the last game, finishing the half," Painter said. "We have the lead here, we don't take the lead up like we should've at the end of the first half. And then we talk about at halftime; taking care of the ball, executing, doing our job defensively, and having a good start to the second half, because it's so important."

Oklahoma then closed the half on an 8-2 run and cut Purdue's deficit to 36-31. The Sooners also scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 38-36 lead and seize control.

"We just stomp all over our morale when we turn the basketball over to start the second half. You've gotta build confidence; you've gotta build that energy. When it's not going good, you've gotta have guys who will pick it up. We don't have enough guys [doing that]."

The defense living in help

Maybe Purdue hasn't had the best defense this season, but it's been serviceable throughout the year. Oklahoma got some easy looks at the basket because of its ball movement.

Painter said one major area where Purdue continues to struggle is returning to the open man quickly. When the offense creates a mismatch, guys are a second late to return to their man when playing help defense.

"When you put two on the basketball in any capacity in this game, you have to have a schematic approach to zone off with the other three people," Painter said. "You've gotta understand and be able to think quick. When you put two people on the ball in this game, you're always going to leave the furthest man from the ball open. When that ball moves, you've gotta move and get back to your man.

"We're like watching TV and listening to the radio. We're like a second late. And you can't be a second late ... you have to be able to read and react to that from a defensive standpoint."

Guys who can be trusted

After graduating four starters from last year's team, there are some major holes to fill on this team. It's clearly still a work in progress for Painter and the Boilermakers.

One thing Purdue has struggled to find so far is guys who can be trusted to play consistently this season. He wants dependable players on the floor, but there aren't enough guys who can be trusted right now.

"We don't have enough people that we trust right now. That never gets talked about in recruiting. They want to talk about offense, talk about their role," Painter said. "But if you're not grimy and you're not tough and you can't take care of the basketball ... it doesn't mean guys aren't playing hard, it's just that small degree of extra that we just don't have right now. Some of it's inexperience, some of it is guys not playing together."

Enzo Shahrvin only getting eight minutes

Enzo Shahrvin had his best performance in a Purdue uniform on Thursday, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in the loss. Despite his contributions, he only played eight minutes.

When asked, Painter agreed that Shahrvin played well enough to be on the court for longer. However, he decided to play Jacobsen down the stretch.

"He should have played more. I stayed with my guy who was averaging 19 and nine," Painter said. "We'll see going forward with everybody, but that's a valid point. When you get to the end of the game, you have to decide who you're going with.

"The one thing he did today was help his cause. He's gotta build on that now. He's gotta build on it. You've gotta have that consistency."

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