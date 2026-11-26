Most of the time when writing these takeaways, my goal is to discuss specifics that occurred throughout the game. After Purdue's 70-63 loss to Oklahoma to finish 0-2 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving, some of my most important thoughts have little to do with the intricacies of basketball.

Purdue needed a bounce-back victory after suffering a defeat at the hands of DePaul on Tuesday. The Boilermakers played a struggling Oklahoma squad, but the same issues still arose throughout the course of the game.

With Thursday's loss, the Boilers drop to 4-4 on the season with a brutal stretch against Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin and Tennessee on the horizon. Purdue was in a must-win situation on Thursday and came up with another disappointing loss.

Here are a few thoughts from Purdue's loss to Oklahoma and an 0-2 trip to Fort Myers.

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel (2) controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue doesn't have a "dog"

This is going to sound harsh, but it's true. Purdue doesn't have any "dogs" on this team, at least at the moment. There isn't one guy wearing the uniform that is taking over a game, but even that is survivable. It doesn't look like the Boilers have anyone holding the rest of the team accountable.

One Matt Painter phrase has stuck with me over the last three years: "Your off-court personality can't be your personality on the court." In other words, guys have to be willing to communicate and show a competitive side when they're on the floor.

Has anyone seen that from anybody through the first eight games? This isn't about effort or attitude, it's about having one player — or a handful of guys — willing to hold his teammates accountable. A guy who refuses to allow his team to lose.

Right now, nobody is willingly diving for loose balls or trying to create extra possessions. Nobody is taking a leadership role. That's a real problem for this team moving forward.

Three-point shooting is officially a concern

We all believe that after the four-game stretch in which Purdue was shooting better from the perimeter, maybe the three-point woes would only pop up occassionally. Well, those issues reared their ugly head in both games of this event.

Purdue was 4-for-28 from behind the three-point line and finished 7-for-28 against Oklahoma on Thursday. Combined, the Boilers were just 11-for-56 from long range. That's 19.6% from behind the arc. You're not going to win many games doing that.

It may not look like it right now, but Purdue does have quality shooters on this team. But too often, the offense gets stagnant, players start standing around and floor spacing is bad. That's a recipe for a terrible shooting night from behind the three-point line.

Improvement on entry passes is a must

Daniel Jacobsen played like a man with his hair on fire through the first six games. Even in Purdue's losses to Gonzaga and Valparaiso, nobody could stop the 7-foot-4 center. This week in Fort Myers, he was essentially a non-factor.

A major problem is that there isn't a consistent player who can throw an entry pass to Jacobsen. Jack Benter has probably been the most effective, but even he struggled on this trip. The star center ended the game with just 11 points, and only had four field goal attempts in the first half against Oklahoma.

Purdue's ball movement must get better and the guards must work on their entry passes. Jacobsen needs to get more touches in the post for the Boilers to have success.

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