After suffering a 65-56 loss to DePaul on the opening day of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Purdue is hoping to head back to West Lafayette on a positive note. The Boilermakers will play Oklahoma in the second game of the event, eager to get back into the win column.

Both Purdue and Oklahoma lost their first games of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday. So, someone will be headed back to their campus without a win from this year's event.

Here's everything you need to know for the Thanksgiving clash between the Boilers and Sooners.

How to follow along

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Purdue (4-3) vs. Oklahoma (4-2)

: Purdue (4-3) vs. Oklahoma (4-2) When : Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 Where : Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. (3,500)

: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. (3,500) Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

: Fox Sports 1 (FS1) TV announcers : Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (reporter)

: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (reporter) Stream : FoxONE/FoxSports

: FoxONE/FoxSports Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats : StatBroadcast

: StatBroadcast Series : Oklahoma leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 6-4

: Oklahoma leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 6-4 KenPom: Purdue is No. 43; DePaul is No. 81

Scouting Oklahoma

Porter Moser, head coach

Feb 18, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6th season at Oklahoma, 20th year overall

392-319 overall record

3 NCAA Tournament appearances

Coached at Illinois State (2003-07)

Coached at Loyola Chicago (2011-21)

Led Loyola Chicago to the 2018 Final Four

3 MVC regular-season conference titles

2 MVC Tournament titles

2018 MVC Coach of the Year

Key players

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xzayvier Brown, G — A former All-Atlantic 10 selection at St. Joseph's, Brown is Oklahoma's top scorer and passer through the early portion of the season. He's averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He does an excellent job driving to the basket, either getting to the rim or finding open teammates for good looks.

Derrion Reid, F — Reid has been Oklahoma's top rebounder this season, pulling down 6.2 boards per contest. He had scored in double figures in each of the first five games this season, but was held to just two points in Tuesday's loss to Pitt. It was the most ineffective he's been all year.

Pop Isaacs, G — The senior guard has been a great three-point weapon for the Sooners this season, hitting from deep at a 40% clip. He played at Texas Tech, Creighton and Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. Isaacs has plenty of experience and is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

B.J. Edwards, G — Edwards has been a well-rounded player on both ends of the floor this season. He is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He might be the most versatile player on Oklahoma's roster because of the way he can impact the game in so many ways.

Boilers to watch

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen, C — Through the first six games, Jacobsen was the most unstoppable big man in the country. He entered this event averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Foul trouble and a tough DePaul frontcourt took Jacobsen out of the game on Tuesday, holding him to just three points. He didn't attempt a single field goal.

Gicarri Harris, G — Harris continues to come off the bench and provide the Boilers with a major spark. He scored 11 points for Purdue in the loss to DePaul. Through the first seven games this season, the junior guard is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Antione West Jr., G — The redshirt freshman has had some great games and he's had some freshman moments. He lit up Lipscomb for 27 points, but went just 3-for-13 in Tuesday's loss to DePaul. West has the potential to heat up quickly and be Purdue's top scorer, but he also needs to clean up some of the ugly turnovers.

Jack Benter, F — Benter is a do-it-all forward for the Boilermakers. He's one of the top passers on this year's team, but can also space the floor because of his ability to shoot the three-pointer. He chases down rebounds, takes charges and makes all the necessary hustle plays to win games.

2026-27 stats

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard B.J. Edwards (5). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Purdue Oklahoma Scoring 79.1 76.3 Points allowed 67.7 68.7 FG% 46.9% 44.3% 3FG% 33.8% 32.6% Rebounds 37.9 33.7 Assists 17.7 15.8 Steals 6.4 8.0 Blocks 3.3 3.5 Turnovers 10.9 8.5

What to watch

Nov 13, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get the ball to Jacobsen

For seven games this season, Jacobsen has been Purdue's best player. Early foul trouble against DePaul kept the 7-foot-4 center sidelined for a majority of the first half, but he still played 19 minutes and didn't have a single field goal attempt. For the Boilers to be successful, he needs to get at least a handful touches and shots at the basket.

Jacobsen doesn't have to be a double-double machine for Purdue to win games, but he does need to be a threat in the post. The Boilermakers need to make it a point to get him the ball down low against Oklahoma.

A better start

The Boilers couldn't have gotten off to a worse start than the one they had against DePaul. Purdue had three turnovers and two fouls before ever getting a shot off. It had five turnovers within the first four minutes and quickly found itself in a 9-2 hole to the Blue Demons.

Fast starts had been a strength for Matt Painter's team until Tuesday night. Maintaining a lead had been the struggle. The Boilers need to come out of the gate ready to play on Thursday afternoon.

Defend for 30 seconds

Oklahoma has one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the country this season. It doesn't rush through its offense and does and takes care of the basketball. Purdue won't be able to get out in transition much agains the Sooners.

The Boilers must be prepared to defend for the entire shot clock. Concentration has been an issue on that end of the floor through the early stages of the season, so they'll need to be locked in.

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