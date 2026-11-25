Purdue's four-game winning streak came to an abrupt end in Florida on Tuesday night. A poor shooting night, a sloppy start and foul trouble resulted in a 65-56 loss to DePaul, dropping the Boilermakers to 4-3 on the season.

The shots weren't dropping again on Tuesday, as the Boilers connected on just 35.2% of their shots from the field. They also finished the night making only 4-of-28 attempts from behind the three-point line.

Luke Ertel led the way with 12 points and Gicarri Harris added 11. The Boilers also won the rebounding battle 36-27, but it wasn't enough to get a win on the first night of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Here are a few quotes from Matt Painter that stood out following Purdue's loss.

Purdue's struggle to score

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Caden Pierce (8) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePaul proved why it has one of the top defenses in college basketball. Entering the game, the Blue Demons ranked third in points per game allowed and fifth in opponent field goal percentage.

Purdue still had some open looks, but DePaul's defensive pressure clearly flustered the offensive flow. The Boilers' inability to get into a rhythm and knock down shots was the story of the game.

"You can't play a college basketball game and get 56 points. Let's just be frank with it. They came in getting 40% of their offensive rebounds; they got five," Painter said. "I don't doubt our guys' effort; look at our rebounding numbers. But our concentration to take care of the ball and run efficiently, especially to start each half. To me, that's the game."

This isn't the first time Purdue has run into this issue. The Boilers struggled to shoot from behind the three-point line against Gonzaga and Valparaiso, too. Both of those resulted in losses.

The play of Ertel and Harris

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel (2) controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bright spot of the night was the play of Ertel and Harris off the bench. The two combined for 23 points and were the team's top scorers for the contest. When Purdue was struggling to find the basket in the first half, that tandem really took charge.

"They really sparked it. They were both good in the first half. Obviously, Luke gets a tough foul going for a rebound," Painter said. "They did some good things. They brought some energy; they made some shots. Anyone who made a shot for us would have stayed in the game. You go 4-for-28 from three; that's what we needed. We needed energy; I thought both those guys brought good energy. I thought they played hard, made a couple shots. We needed to have that consistently."

Harris has played at a high level ever since Painter swapped him out of the starting lineup, scoring in double figures in each of his last four games. Ertel had the best night of his young career last Friday against Oakland, knocking down eight three-pointers.

Getting that type of production off the bench can be a real asset, it just didn't help Purdue get a win on Tuesday.

A tough night for West

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antione West Jr. has had some highs and lows during his first seven games. Tuesday night was one of the lows. The redshirt freshman scored nine points, going 3-for-13 from the floor and ending the game with four turnovers.

Poor shooting nights are going to happen, especially for high-volume shooters. That's the nature of basketball. But West needed to be better with the basketball in his hands, especially in a game where every possession is so critical.

"The tape doesn't lie. More than anything, the start of each half for him," Painter said. "I had to get him out pretty quick in the second and subbed him early in the first, too. When it's not going your way shooting, it doesn't mean to turn the basketball over. Be able to read the situation. You've got people hounding you, real players hounding you. I thought DePaul's pressure was great."

West has already had a 27-point performance and a pair of 17-point games. He's capable of scoring. When shots aren't falling, though, he needs to help the team in other ways.

Fan support in Florida

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel (2) makes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Purdue's fans showed up in a high volume for an MTE event outside of Indiana. The black and gold colors were out in full force in Fort Myers, trying to cheer the Boilers on to victory.

Painter took notice of the support in Florida and hopes Purdue can put on a better show when the team hits the floor against Oklahoma on Thursday.

"I thought our fans were great. That's unbelievable advantage to have in Florida when we're from Indiana," Painter said. "When our fans come out like that, we've gotta play better for them. We just simply do. I have to coach better, they have to play better."

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