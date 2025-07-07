Recapping How Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Performed With Team USA in FIBA U19 World Cup
For a second straight summer, Daniel Jacobsen is returning to the United States with a gold medal. The Purdue center was part of Team USA's run to a championship in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup this year, helping the Americans to a perfect 7-0 record in the event.
Jacobsen's minutes fluctuated throughout the FIBA World Cup, but he was still able to make a significant impact, especially on the defensive end. He averaged 1.9 blocks per game across seven contests, which ranked tied for second-most this year.
The 7-foot-4 center also ended the World Cup averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Jacobsen also logged an average of 14 minutes per game.
Jacobsen began the FIBA U19 World Cup has the starting center for Team USA, but was later moved into a reserve role behind Morez Johnson Jr. He still found ways to make major contributions on both ends of the court, even if the numbers didn't always show up in the box score.
FIBA World Cup is traditionally a guard-dominated event. That was easy to say during Team USA's games, as very little of the offense was centered around Jacobsen. Still, he managed to clear space and create opportunities for his teammates on the offensive ends, usually setting high screens and cleaning up the offensive glass.
Defensively, Jacobsen clogged up the paint and deterred opponents from driving to the basket. If they did, shots were often blocked or altered at the rim when the 7-footer was on the floor.
Jacobsen's best performances came on the final day of group play and in the Round of 16 of the bracket. Against Cameroon to close out group play, the center nearly posted a double-double, scoring seven points, grabbing nine rebounds, and blocking a shot.
In the Round of 16, Jacobsen was dominant against Jordan, scoring 15 points, collecting five rebounds and adding five blocks to his total.
Jacobsen was also incredibly efficient throughout the tournament, connecting on 60.6% of his shots and having only seven turnovers.
As a result of his performance in the event, USA comes home with another gold medal. Jacobsen also won gold in the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina last summer.
Daniel Jacobsen game-by-game statistics
- vs. Australia — 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block
- vs. France — 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block
- vs. Cameroon — 7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block
- vs. Jordan — 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks
- vs. Canada — 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 block
- vs. New Zealand — 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks
- vs. Germany — 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
Highlights from Daniel Jacobsen in FIBA World Cup
