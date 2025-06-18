Report: Former Purdue Star Zach Edey Charged with Reckless Driving
Zach Edey is reportedly facing a reckless driving charge that occurred in southern Tippecanoe County on May 1, according to a report from Ron Wilkins of the Lafayette Journal & Courier. The former Purdue superstar and current member of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies was traveling 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The violation occurred on Indiana 25 at approximately 7 p.m. When asked why he was traveling at such a high rate of speed, Edey responded by saying he was attempting to pass another vehicle.
Edey has an initial court hearing in Tippecanoe Superior 6 court on Monday, June 23.
The 7-foot-4 center recently concluded his rookie season in the NBA, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He was a first-team All-Rookie selection. The Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after being named the National Player of the Year back-to-back years at Purdue.
Edey has also faced a recent setback, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Per the report, he re-injured his left ankle during an offseason workout.
Edey will undergo surgery this offseason. Although a timeline for his return is unknown at this time, it is expected that he will miss at least a portion of his second NBA season.
