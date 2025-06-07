NBA Boiler: Grizzlies All-Rookie Center Zach Edey to Undergo Surgery
NBA All-Rookie center and Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Edey could miss the start of the 2025-26 season due to offseason surgery, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Per the report, the former Purdue superstar and 7-foot-4 center re-injured his left ankle during an offseason workout.
Edey re-sprained his ankle and will undergo surgery this offseason. Although a timeline for his return is unknown at this time, it is expected that he will miss at least a portion of his second NBA season.
"After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him back to 100% with no limitations. He will make a full recovery and be back better than ever," said Mark Bartelstein, Edey's representative.
Edey was a first-team NBA All-Rookie Team for the 2024-25 season after averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Grizzlies. He appeared in 66 regular-season games, two games in the Play-In Tournament, and four playoff games during his rookie season in Memphis.
He missed 16 games due to injury.
The Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after a dominant career at Purdue. He was a two-time National Player of the Year in college and left as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
