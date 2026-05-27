7-Time NBA Champion Franchise Invites Purdue's Oscar Cluff for Pre-Draft Workout

Oscar Cluff is getting an opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level. The former Purdue center is headed to the West Coast for a pre-draft workout with one of the NBA's most decorated franchises.

Cluff has earned a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors. He will be hitting the floor in the Bay Area on Thursday, hoping to show the team that he's deserving of a spot within the franchise.

Purdue had three players earn invitations to the NBA and G League Scouting Combines earlier this month. Braden Smith earned a spot in the NBA Combine and Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn both participated in the G League Combine.

Kaufman-Renn played well enough to earn a spot in the NBA Combine a few days later.

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) looks for an open teammate. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Cluff did not receive an invitation to participate in either, despite possessing the talent to be a next-level player. He is coming off a senior season at Purdue in which he averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

The senior center really thrived in Purdue's Big Ten Tournament run. In four games, he averaged 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. That includes a 21-point, five-rebound performance in the Championship game against Michigan.

It's unlikely that Cluff will be selected in this year's NBA Draft, but he could still make an impression while working out for Golden State. That could result in a roster spot during league and potentially a role with a G League squad.

Cluff carries on Purdue's big man tradition

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots a free throw. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cluff only spent one season in West Lafayette, but he provided everything the Boilermakers needed in the post during the 2025-26 campaign. He brought a physical presence, a low-post scorer and a more mobile defender at the five spot.

Maybe Cluff didn't have the same NBA potential as guys like Zach Edey, AJ Hammons or others, but he filled a specific need for Purdue. He gave the Boilers a strong rebounder and a fourth scoring option alongside Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn.

The addition of Cluff to the roster helped Purdue hit a 30-win total, claim a Big Ten Tournament title and reach the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Because of his success, Cluff became the latest big man to turn his development at Purdue into an opportunity to play at the next level.

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