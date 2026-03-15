3 Thoughts From Purdue's 80-72 Big Ten Tournament Championship Win Over Michigan

CHICAGO — For the second time in four years, Purdue has claimed a Big Ten Tournament championship. The Boilermakers defeated top-seeded Michigan 80-72 on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

Purdue entered this week as the No. 7 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, needing four wins in four days to claim a championship. That's exactly what the Boilermakers did, defeating No. 15 Northwestern, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 6 UCLA and No. 1 Michigan to win the title.

Here are a few quick thoughts from the Boilermakers' victory in Chicago.

Purdue's seniors delivered in a big moment

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a play against Michigan. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a game against the best team in the Big Ten, Purdue needed its senior leaders to step up. That's exactly what happened on Sunday at the United Center. The quartet of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff and Fletcher Loyer delivered in a big way.

Oscar Cluff scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 20 points, Braden Smith had 14 points and 11 assists and Fletcher Loyer ended with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Not only did those seniors do that against the best team in the Big Ten, they did it while playing teir fourth game in four days. It was one of the most impressive performances from that group all season long.

Minimized the turnovers against an elite defensive squad

Purdue guard Braden Smith (41) celebrates a play against Michigan. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's the recipe for success against a fast-paced, high-tempo Michigan team? Don't allow them to get into transition and score points off turnovers. The Boilermakers ended the contest with just two turnovers for the game.

Considering the length of Michigan's roster, that's an incredibly impressive accomplishment. The Wolverines were only able to score two points off turnovers and Michigan only had eight fastbreak points.

Purdue dictated the pace and was able to set the tone of Sunday's Championship Game. Not allowing Michigan to get into any sort of rhythm or disrupt the Boilermakers' offensive flow.

Purdue got to the free throw line

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) goes to the basket against Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the areas where Purdue has struggled this season is attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line. The total was inflated by Michigan's strategy to foul late in the game to try and extend the game, but the Boilermakers still were able to turn that into a strength.

Purdue finished the game 16-of-22 from the charity stripe. Michigan, on the other hand, shot only five free throws for the game. That was the difference in the game.

The Boilermakers did a lot of good things defensively throughout the afternoon, too. Michigan shot just 47% from the floor and 29% from three-point range, but the free-throw discrepancy was a huge factor.

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