Tipoff Time, TV Information Released For Purdue vs. Miami 2nd Round Matchup

ST. LOUIS — Purdue now knows its opponent, tipoff time and television network for Sunday's second-round game. The NCAA released the information shortly after Friday's first-round games concluded.

The second-seeded Boilermakers will play No. 7 seed Miami in St. Louis on Sunday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. Tipoff is set for 12:10 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein will provide broadcast coverage of the game, just as they did on Friday night.

Purdue is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive season. It was part of the Boilermakers' journey to the National Championship Game in 2024 and they reached the Sweet 16 last year, but fell to top-seeded Houston in that round.

Purdue earned its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a convincing 104-71 victory over No. 15 seed Queens on Friday night at the Enterprise Center. Braden Smith scored a game-high 26 points and dished out eight assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 25 points and nine rebounds for the Boilers.

Miami defeated No. 10 seed Missouri 80-66 to move on to the second round. Former Indiana standout Malike Reneau had a big night for the Hurricanes, scoring 24 points and grabbing six rebounds in the win.

A win over Miami would be Matt Painter's 500th at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter after the game against Queens University. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Not only would a win over Miami punch Purdue's ticket to the Sweet 16 for a third straight year, but it would also be Matt Painter's 500th victory with the Boilermakers.

Painter hit 500 career wins earlier this season, but that achievement included his one season at Southern Illinois, leading the Salukis to a 25-5 record in 2003-04, his lone year at the helm.

Painter has established Purdue as one of the top programs in college basketball, one that has been built on retention and development. The Boilermakers have won five Big Ten regular season championships, three Big Ten Tournament titles and have played in 17 NCAA Tournaments under Painter.

This year, Purdue's goal is to return to the Final Four and compete for a national championship. The Boilermakers got off to a strong start on Friday with a 33-point victory over Queens. Can they carry that momentum into Sunday's game against Miami?

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