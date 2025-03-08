Trey Kaufman-Renn Joins Purdue's 1,000-Point Club
Trey Kaufman-Renn is the latest Boilermaker to reach 1,000 career points. The junior forward hit the impressive milestone during Purdue's regular season finale against Illinois on Friday night.
Entering Friday's game, Kaufman-Renn had 991 career points, needing just nine to reach the impressive milestone. He hit the mark in the first half, finishing the first 20 minutes with 13 points.
Kaufman-Renn becomes the third Purdue player to hit 1,000 points this season. Both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer — also juniors — hit the milestone earlier this season. It's been an impressive year for all three, as they're the team's top three scorers during the 2024-25 campaign.
This season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting better than 61% from the floor. He's become one of the Big Ten's top big men in a short amount of time.
