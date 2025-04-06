WATCH: ESPN Airs Wrong Highlight Clip After Announcing Braden Smith as Cousy Winner
ESPN's production crew had quite the blunder when revealing that Purdue guard Braden Smith had won the 2025 Bob Cousy Award. Rather than showing highlights of the star Boilermaker, the network mistakenly aired clips of Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner.
For those curious, Kalkbrenner is a 7-foot-1 center at Creighton.
Below is the clip from Saturday's College GameDay program, when Smith was announced the winner. You'll notice that host Rece Davis immediately catches the mistake once Kalkbrenner's highlights began airing.
For some context, Kalkbrenner did receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, presented to the best center in college basketball. So, it wasn't just a random highlight reel the production team aired.
Smith concluded the season averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for the Boilermakers. He led Purdue to a 24-12 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.
The Cousy Award is one of several honors Smith has received for his efforts during the 2024-25 campaign. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection, the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American. The junior guard was also a finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year honor.
Saturday's flub may have been an innocent mistake on behalf of ESPN, but it certainly had Purdue fans frustrated with the network on social media. Here were just some of the responses:
