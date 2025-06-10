7-Foot-3 Center From Italy Schedules Official Visit to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is looking to add another 7-footer to its 2026-27 roster, and Luigi Suigo may be the one to fit the bill. The 7-foot-3, 240-pound center out of Italy is scheduled to take an official visit to West Lafayette later this month.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Suigo is taking an official visit to Purdue on Monday, June 16. The Boilermakers began summer practices on Monday, June 9.
This spring, Suigo has played with Emporio Armani Milan in the Adidas NextGen Adidas and put up some big numbers in four games. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. In the summer of 2024, the 7-foot-3 center participated for the Italian Men's U17 National Team in the FIBA World Cup in Turkey. In seven games, Suigo posted 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.
Suigo was also recently invited to Basketball Without Borders Europe, one of 60 players to receive an invitation. He currently holds offers from two Big Ten programs: Purdue and Illinois.
Entering the 2025-26 season, Purdue has just one player standing over 7-feet tall: freshman center Daniel Jacobsen, who is listed at 7-foot-4. The Boilermakers will be in the market for another big body following this season, with 6-foot-11 transfer senior Oscar Cluff and 6-foot-9 All-American forward Trey Kaufman-Renn both out of eligibility.
Purdue has done an excellent job of recruiting and developing quality big men during Matt Painter's time in West Lafayette. A lot of that credit goes to Brandon Brantley, who works with guys in the post. Brantley has helped develop Zach Edey, Trevion Williams, Caleb Swanigan, AJ Hammons, and Isaac Haas.
Luigi Suigo highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE EXTENDS OFFER TO WASHINGTON: Purdue recently extended an offer to 2028 guard Noah Washington, a rising sophomore at New Albany High School. He's the third recent offer in the 2028 class. CLICK HERE
EDEY TO UNDERGO SURGERY: Memphis Grizzlies All-Rookie center and former Purdue standout Zach Edey will reportedly undergo offseason surgery for an ankle injury. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER PODCAST: On this week's Boiler Banter Podcast, Dustin Schutte talks about the play of Purdue commit Luke Ertel during Indiana All-Star Week and the Boilers beginning summer workouts next week. CLICK HERE