WATCH: Purdue's Myles Colvin Throws Down Vicious Alley-Oop, Hit With Technical Foul
We all know Myles Colvin is a high-flyer, and he put his athleticism on full display on Friday night as Purdue took on Illinois in the regular season finale. The sophomore threw down a vicious alley-oop pass from Braden Smith, but he was also hit with a technical foul after the play.
With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Colvin flew down the court and Smith was able to find the sophomore wing racing towards the basket. The guard found his teammate for an impressive alley-oop.
Colvin threw the pass down with authority, but he apparently hung onto the rim a little too long for the official's liking. He was hit with a technical foul, awarding Illinois with a free throw.
In a true "Ball don't lie" moment, Kasparas Jakucionis missed the free throw for the Fighting Illini.
Colvin has had some impressive dunks and alley-oops throughout his sophomore season, but the one in Champaign on Friday night was one of his best of the year.
