WATCH: Wisconsin's Kamari McGee Ejected After Low Blow on Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A low blow isn't legal in boxing and it certainly legal in college basketball. On Saturday, that move led to a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Wisconsin's Kamari McGee, who hit Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn below the belt in the first half of the top-25 clash.
With just over six minutes to play in the half. Kaufman-Renn set a screen to free up junior guard Braden Smith. As he set the pick, McGee tried to fight through it. But the Badger took a shot at Kaufman-Renn, resulting in a foul.
The officials replayed the play and upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, which resulted in McGee's ejection. He exited the contest with four points, a rebound and an assist.
Below is the play that led to McGee's ejection.
Entering Saturday's game, McGee was averaging 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor. He's also been logging nearly 22 minutes per contest.
Wisconsin and Purdue are both competing for a Big Ten regular season title. McGee's departure was a huge blow — no pun intended — for the Badgers.
