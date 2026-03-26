The availability report has been released for Purdue's Sweet 16 game against Texas on Thursday night. Sophomore guard C.J. Cox is officially listed as "questionable" for the matchup in San Jose, Calif.

Cox sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 79-69 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He exited the game at the 17:04 mark and did not return to the court.

After the game, Cox confirmed that he suffered a hyperextension in his knee. He has not gone through a full practice since the injury, but he did participate in Purdue's shootaround at the SAP Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) looks to get past guard Aaron Fine (6) during practice. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It feels better, just taking it one day at a time. We'll see how it goes around shootaround," Cox said in a video posted by ISC Purdue on Wednesday. "I have been doing a lot of rehab stuff, form shooting. I haven't fully practiced yet."

Cox has been a sparkplug for the Boilermakers during the postseason. He scored 11 points in each of Purdue's first two wins of the NCAA Tournament, most of those points coming at critical junctures.

For the season, Cox is averaging 8.5 points per game and is shooting 45.5% from the floor. He is also Purdue's best perimeter defender, often drawing the assignment of guarding the opposing team's top offensive weapon.

Who fills in if Cox can't play?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament first-round game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where does Purdue turn if Cox can't play or is limited on minutes for Thursday's Sweet 16 game against Texas?

The likely option is fellow sophomore guard Gicarri Harris, who regularly subs in for Cox during games. He provided a great defensive presence in Cox's absence in last weekend's game against Miami. The sophomore also scored five points, which included making an important three-point shot.

Harris is probably the player who provides Purdue with the best defensive presence when Cox isn't on the floor. Although he is not a high-volume shooter, he can still knock down open looks.

Freshman guard Omer Mayer would also be another option for the Boilermakers. Although he came to Purdue has a more traditional point guard, he has developed the ability to play off the ball and, like Harris, can knock down shots. He would also provide Purdue with an additional ball handler and great passer.

There's hope that Cox can play in Thursday night's game, but if not, Purdue has options. That's why it's been so important for the Boilermakers to have depth on this year's roster.

Texas guard also listed as questionable

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) signals. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Texas is dealing with a potential injury situation of its own. Guard Jordan Pope is also listed as "questionable" for Thursday night's game.

Pope is dealing with an ankle injury. He was reportedly on the floor for a 90-minute work, but "did very little," per Yahoo Sports.

The senior guard is the fourth-leading scorer for Texas, averaging 13.1 points per game. He is also shooting 36.9% from three-point range. In three NCAA Tournament games for the Longhorns, he is averaging 11 points.

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