What Zach Edey Said After First NBA Summer League Game with Grizzlies
It's only been one NBA Summer League, but Zach Edey might have already quieted some of his critics. The former Purdue standout had a double-double in Monday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Edey finished the game with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in his Summer League debut with the Grizzlies. He also had a posterizing slam over Utah's Walker Kessler and an incredible game-tying tip-in at the end of regulation.
That performance wasn't enough to get the win, as the Jazz defeated the Grizzlies 97-95. Still, Edey said it was an important learning experience.
"It was great. Just trying to get comfortable, trying to learn the system, trying to learn how to play with everybody and getting comfortable on the NBA floor," Edey said. "It was fun."
One of Edey's top highlights on Monday night came late in the game. He had a shot blocked by Kessler, but stuck with the play and dunked on the opposing 7-foot center.
"Yeah, just take it as a challenge. He's a great player in the NBA," Edey said of his dunk. "So, just taking that and trying to make the best out of it. I wanted that one for sure though."
Edey is a talented player, but there's always a learning curve when making the transition from college basketball to the NBA. Even after an outstanding performance on Monday, the former Boilermaker says there's still a lot he can learn during Summer League.
"Getting more comfortable with the system — learning how the Grizzlies play," Edey said. "That's all Summer League is about, just getting comfortable."
