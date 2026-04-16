When Purdue Fans Can Watch Luke Ertel in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series

It's no surprise that Luke Ertel has been named to the 2026 Indiana All-Star Team. The 6-foot-1 and incoming Purdue guard was a state champion at Mt. Vernon and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after a sensational senior season.

Now that it's official, though, Purdue fans will be able to catch Ertel in action two more times before he heads to West Lafayette to join the Boilermakers for the 2026-27 season. He will play in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series, a two-game series featuring the best players from both states.

More details about coverage will be released at a later time.

Dates for the Indiana-Kentucky Series have been set for June 5-6 this year. The two All-Star teams will go head-to-head on June 5 at Lexington Catholic High School in Kentucky. On June 6, the two teams will travel to Indianapolis to play the second game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever.

It's one final opportunity for Ertel to seal his high school career with more achievements. Not only was he a state champion and Indiana's Mr. Basketball, he also won the three-point contest among high school prospects at the State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships during the weekend of the Final Four.

In other words, all Ertel has been doing lately is winning. He'll look to end two more victories to his career in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series.

Ertel shined in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game as a junior

Junior All-Stars Luke Ertel of Mt Vernon (21) attempts a basket. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A member of the Indiana Junior All-Star Team in 2025, Ertel put together an outstanding performance in the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game held at Charlestown High School in Indiana.

Ertel scored 36 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed nine rebounds in a 119-108 win over the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. His start to the 2025 summer catapulted him up several recruiting boards, even though he had already been committed to Purdue for a year by that point.

As a senior at Mt. Vernon High School, Ertel averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He led the Marauders to a 28-3 record and a state title. He also became the third Boilermaker prospect in the last six seasons to be named Indiana Mr. Basketball, joining Caleb Furst (2021) and Braden Smith (2022).

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!