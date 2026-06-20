Where Does Purdue Basketball's Returning Production Rank Among Big Ten Teams?

More than 60% of Purdue's production is gone from the 2025-26 roster. In the old days, that would probably have resulted in the Boilermakers ranking near the bottom of the Big Ten in returning scoring. It's not the case in this new era of college basketball, though.

Purdue is returning just 38.6% of its scoring production from last season. That number still ranks in the top half of the conference, sitting at No. 8. It shows how the NCAA transfer portal and the NBA Draft have changed the game.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently released the complete list of returning scoring production for every team in the Big Ten heading into the 2026-27 season. Here's the full rundown:

Illinois Fighting Illini — 65.4% Michigan State Spartans — 65.4% Rutgers Scarlet Knights — 63.8% Minnesota Golden Gophers — 53.7% Nebraska Cornhuskers — 50.6% Iowa Hawkeyes — 50.3% UCLA Bruins — 47.5% Purdue Boilermakers — 38.6% Michigan Wolverines — 36.3% Ohio State Buckeyes — 34.0% Wisconsin Badgers — 29.5% Maryland Terrapins — 28.0% USC Trojans — 25.4% Washington Huskies — 19.6% Northwestern Wildcats — 15.4% Penn State Nittany Lions — 12.9% Oregon Ducks — 9.2% Indiana Hoosiers — 5.0%

Replacing the production that Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff gave the Boilermakers last season will be a difficult task, but their are plenty of candidates to step up.

Purdue's returning scoring leaders

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) shoots the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers do return some quality scorers, but none of those players averaged double figures last season. C.J. Cox is the top returning scorer from last year, averaging 8.5 points per game.

Both Daniel Jacobsen and Omer Mayer averaged 5.5 points per game, Gicarri Harris chipped in 4.6 points and Jack Benter averaged 4.4 points per contest.

In addition to those returners, Purdue will also have Raleigh Burgess and Antione West Jr. ready to contribute after taking redshirt years last season. The Boilers also welcomed in former Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, who scored 11.2 points per game at Princeton during the 2024-25 season.

The Boilers also have a four-man recruiting class on campus now, featuring Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, Rivers Knights and Sinan Huan. Someone in that group could easily carve out a role, too.

There won't be one single player who can make up for the production Purdue lost. It's going to require a complete team effort.

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