What Purdue Needs From Veteran C.J. Cox as New Era Begins

With Purdue's three veterans gone, there's a large leadership void that needs to be filled heading into next season. As the most experienced player on the roster, C.J. Cox is one of several guys needing to establish himself as a captain of the team.

There's a lot of change ahead for Cox, who is Purdue's only returning starter from the past two seasons. He has the opportunity to become the focal point of the offense as one of the team's top shooters.

That's not all that's going to change, though. As a two-year starter and the guy who has played the most minutes of anyone for the Boilermakers, it's Cox's turn to step up and fill at least one pair of the shoes left by Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer.

"Definitely more of a leadership role," Cox said when asked how his role changes for this season. "Braden, Fletcher and TK were amazing leaders the past two years. Now, it's time for me and the other older guys to step up and be that leader on and off the court."

Purdue is welcoming four freshmen and a senior transfer, Caden Pierce. There are several new faces in the program, similar to when Cox showed up alongside Daniel Jacobsen, Gicarri Harris, Jack Benter and Raleigh Burgess in 2024.

Cox remembered what it was like being a freshman thrown into the program's complicated offensive scheme. So, his primary goal this summer is helping his new teammates through example and explanation.

"Just being there for them. With the drills that we're doing, some of them are complicated, so having me and some of the more experienced guys going first so they have a better handle of what we're doing," Cox said. "With our complicated our offensive system is here, it's pretty tough. So, just being there for them no matter what."

Becoming a vocal leader for the Boilers

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) huddles with his teammates. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cox understands that he needs to step into a leadership role as a junior with the Boilermakers. He has already accepted and embraced that opportunity.

Where Matt Painter needs him to continue to grow is with his voice. That's one area where Cox has struggled. For a program regularly trying to compete for Big Ten titles and Final Four appearances, the junior guard needs to be more vocal on the floor.

"We need C.J., Gicarri, Daniel, the guys who have been here to be good leaders," Painter said. "C.J. is the one that needs to speak up more. I used to say it to P.J. [Thompson] all the time when I coached him — your personality as a person can't be your personality asd a competitor. You can't be nice to everybody. It's a good quality as a human being.

"We need C.J. to be more of that. He's never going to be a 'rah-rah' type guy, but he's the one who has played the most minutes, has the most experience. You need those guys to speak on it."

Communication on the floor has been one area where Purdue has struggled over the last two years. The Boilermakers made progress last year, but now it's time for a new group of players to establish themselves as vocal leaders.

Painter has spoken about players like Harris, Burgess and Omer Mayer growing comfortable in those roles, but the Boilers also need that from Cox moving forward.

How can C.J. Cox improve on the court?

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots a three-pointer. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

For the past two years, Purdue's offense ran through Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer. There's an expectation that Cox will become one of the pillars on that end of the floor.

Cox has already flexed his muscle as a scorer, though it came on limited opportunities. Still, when the chances came his way, he took advantage. He scored 11 points in each of Purdue's first two NCAA Tournament games last season. Cox dropped 27 on Northwestern in a road win near the end of the regular season.

Everyone has seen what Cox can do in small doses. What kind of numbers can he produce if he's one of the top two options in the offense?

That's why, throughout the summer, Cox is continuing to work on his shot at every level.

"Being more aggressive with my shot, whether that's mid-range or three-point shot," Cox said. "And then just having better decision-making. Last year, I did a good job not turning the ball over in games, so just continuing to do that."

Cox had a productive season as a sophomore, averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 45.7% from the floor and 37.3% from behind the three-point line.

Purdue is going to ask a lot from its junior guard and two-year starter this coming season, both as a leader and as a scorer. Cox sounds ready for the opportunity ahead.

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