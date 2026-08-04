Purdue Mailbag: The AD Search, Football Season, 5-for-5 Eligibility Rule and More

A lot is happening in West Lafayette right now. The Purdue men's basketball team just completed a four-game trip to Canada; both the football and volleyball teams are one month away from the start of their 2026 seasons and the school is searching for a new athletic director.

It can be difficult to keep track of all that is happening right now in the Purdue sports world. So, I'm going to do my best to answer some of the questions you have. In this mailbag, I'm addressing several different questions on a variety of topics.

Is this Purdue volleyball's best chance to crack into the top tier of 3-5 teams?

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell calls out instructions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dave Shondell could not have been more excited about his team while in Chicago for Big Ten Volleyball Media Day. The Boilermakers return 71% of their production from last season and have three Preseason National Player of the Year candidates in Kenna Wollard (OH), Taylor Anderson (S) and Grace Heaney (OPP).

In the spring, Shondell told me that this year's team "has to think about making it to the Final Four." Not only do the Boilermakers have the top-tier talent to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but they also have the depth.

To answer this question simply, yes, I do believe this is Purdue's year to separate itself. I believe it will be Nebraska's biggest challenger in the Big Ten and is a team capable of making a run to the Final Four in San Antonio.

The best part of all this? We're going to find out what this team is capable of accomplishing early in the season. The Boilers open the year with Creighton on Aug. 28 and then play reigning national champion Texas A&M in the Big Ten-SEC Challenge.

Which non-revenue program is quietly in the best shape right now?

Purdue's volleyball program certainly has to be in this conversation, though it's not really doing it "quietly." The Boilermakers are receiving a portion of the revenue share, and it is competitive in the Big Ten.

Shondell has built this team by recruiting talented players out of high school and developing them into All-American-caliber players. He's also added key pieces from the transfer portal when necessary. It's been a formula that has worked quite well.

If you're looking for programs that are flying under the radar, you could point to a couple of different sports. The men's and women's golf programs have been successful in recent seasons. The softball team missed out on the NCAA postseason, but head coach Magali Frezzotti has continued to assemble strong rosters.

The softball team did lose NCAA hits leader Moriah Polar to the transfer portal, but the Boilers were able to retain most of their team. The 2027 campaign should be a fun one.

If you could add one former men's basketball player to this year's team from the last 10 years and you can't pick Zach Edey, who would it be?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) walks onto the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This question comes in response to the NCAA's 5-for-5 eligibility rule, and it's a fun one to answer. Obviously, Edey would be the logical pick, so it makes sense that he is ruled out in this situation.

For me, there is only one other answer: Caleb Swanigan. This team lacks a physical post presence and an effective rebounder. "Biggie" would fill both of those roles for the Boilermakers. Remember, he broke the Big Ten's single-season double-double record before Edey arrived in West Lafayette.

I'm not going to go far enough to say that the addition of Swanigan would make this year's team a national championship contender, but it would be a team capable of making a Final Four run.

Is there any word on the Ross-Ade Stadium Phase 2 upgrades?

Outgoing athletic director Mike Bobinski actually spoke about this earlier this year. Back in January, he said that Purdue had to hit the "pause button" on Phase 2 of stadium renovations, but also acknowledged that there are some important upgrades that must be completed at some point.

How long will Purdue wait before it starts to consider the second phase of the renovation process? That part is unclear, at least for now. In the meantime, the athletic department needs to find ways to fundraise to make sure its athletic programs remain competitive in the Big Ten and with the rest of the country.

What's the status of Purdue's AD search?

Purdue Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski speaks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We finally got some clarity on this Monday night, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Rice athletic director Tommy McClelland has become the top target for Purdue. He has two decades of administrative experience in the college sports realm and has been an athletic director at McNeese State, Louisiana Tech and Rice. He was also the deputy AD at Vanderbilt for three years.

Multiple Purdue coaches have said that the top priority for the new AD, along with fixing the football program, is to be an excellent fundraiser for the school. Funds are competitive in the Big Ten, but the school needs to be even more competitive in this realm.

Thamel reported on Tuesday that the deal has been finalized and Purdue is expected to make an announcement soon.

How will the recent NCAA court ruling affect Purdue's teams this school year?

I actually don't believe it's going to have a major impact on many teams this year. It's essentially too late for the football or volleyball teams to add anyone to the roster who would have eligibility remaining.

Women's basketball player Madison Layden-Zay and men's basketball players Trey Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy were all in college for five years. Braden Smith has confirmed he's not interested in a return. The only one who could weigh a potential comeback would be Fletcher Loyer, though he's not expressed any interest in doing so; at least that was his stance following the NCAA Tournament.

So, why some schools might be able to take advantage of this situation, I don't know that it's going to have a significant impact on Purdue's programs.

Can Oscar Cluff come back with the new 5-for-5 rule change?

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) warms up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NCAA's new eligibility rule doesn't really change the situation for Cluff, at least that's my understanding. He was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and spent two years at the junior college level before playing three years of Division I basketball (Washington State, South Dakota State, Purdue).

Additionally, Cluff is 24 years old, and he would exceed the NCAA's age-based requirement. Although he would be a nice addition to this year's Purdue team for his interior presence and rebounding ability, he won't be back in West Lafayette.

How short of a leash does Kevin Kane have as defensive coordinator?

It's still interesting to me that Barry Odom brought Kane back as the defensive coordinator after such a disastrous 2024 season in West Lafayette. However, he has complete belief in Kane and believes that better times are ahead under his guidance.

This may be an oversimplification, but it really comes down to how Purdue's defense performs, in my opinion. If that unit plays as poorly as it did last season, I don't think Odom would have any issue cutting ties with Kane. Purdue is trying to get the football program up and running, and there isn't any time to waste.

If the Boilermakers take big strides defensively and the result is more tallies in the win column, Kane will likely be around for at least another year. To answer concisely, Purdue's defense has to improve this season for Kane to feel secure in his position.

How will the football offensive play-calling improve this year?

Purdue Boilermakers offensive coordinator Josh Henson at practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm going to be honest, I don't know how much of Purdue's offensive issues last season were a result of play-calling. The Boilermakers simply didn't have the roster to compete consistently at the Big Ten level. And, in those tight games, players made critical mistakes. How much of that is on play-calling?

What I do believe, though, is that offensive coordinator Josh Henson will have an easier job this fall. He is coaching Ryan Browne for a second season; the running back room has more talent and depth, there are better playmakers at wide receiver and tight end and the offensive line has been upgraded. That combination should make any offensive coordinator look much better.

Expect a heavy dose of the rushing attack, which will take some of the pressure off Browne and the passing game. If Purdue can establish the run, it will open up so much more offensively.

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