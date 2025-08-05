Where Purdue's Oscar Cluff Can Make Biggest Stride Entering Fall Practice
The skill set that Oscar Cluff brings to Purdue is exactly what the team was missing one season ago. The Boilermakers struggled to rebound the basketball and protect the painted area, two things the 6-foot-11 center should be able to aid with this coming year.
But Cluff's arrival in West Lafayette doesn't mean there isn't room for growth. Right now, the biggest thing is getting back into basketball shape as Purdue closes out summer practices and creeps closer to the fall.
Following Sunday's practice at Cardinal Court, coach Matt Painter told reporters that Cluff still has some cardio work to do before the season starts — the result of being out of the country for so long.
"He wasn't in the best shape when he showed up, so it's more cardiovascular. He was effective, though," Painter said. "Very few people are out of shape and effective; he was effective. So, that was cool.
"It's just him getting his wind, getting his legs under him. Very knowledgeable, we're not saying anything that he doesn't already know."
Following the 2024-25 season, Cluff had to return to Australia to get his visa situation figured out. It kept him away from West Lafayette until mid-July.
Cluff tried to remain in shape by doing some CrossFit exercises and drills, but he said it didn't quite get him into basketball shape.
"I spent too much time at home," Cluff said with a laugh. "The cardio was definitely the biggest aspect of coming in. It's slowly coming back and it's definitely going to be back soon ... It's all conditioning for me, pretty much."
Cluff is coming off a stellar 2024-25 season at South Dakota State, averaging 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He adds tremendous size and skill to a Purdue frontcourt that also includes Trey Kaufman-Renn, Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, and Liam Murphy.
