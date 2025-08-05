No. 1 Center in 2026 Recruiting Class Includes Purdue in Top 12
Purdue is in the mix to land the top-ranked center in the 2026 recruiting class. Arafan Diane, a 7-footer out of Iowa, narrowed his list of schools down to 12 on Monday, per On3's Joe Tipton.
Diane is ranked as the No. 1 center in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 15 overall prospect, per 247Sports. Along with Purdue, he's also considering Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Oregon, Indiana, Louisville, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Washington, and Virginia.
Purdue extended an offer to Diane in mid-June.
Diane is a traditional big man who plays extremely well in the low post. He possesses great size and strength, enabling him to dominate in the painted area. When he gets the ball in a good position, he can back down defenders and throw it down with authority. Diane also has a decent jump shot, but he's not a player who can step out behind the three-point line with consistency.
Because of his size and strength, Diane is an imposing figure in the post. He is still a little bit of a raw talent, but with Purdue's successful history of developing big men, he could unlock an entirely new level if he commits to play for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
WEBBER SCHEDULES VISIT TO PURDUE: Jacob Webber, a four-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, has set an official visit date to Purdue for late August. He will attend La Lumiere this year. CLICK HERE
OUTLET RANKS PAINTER TOP BIG TEN COACH: Where does Purdue's Matt Painter rank among basketball coaches in the Big Ten? On3 released its list of the top 10 in the conference this week. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S GOAL FOR 2025-26 SEASON: Purdue's biggest goals in 2025-26 are to win a Big Ten title and reach the Final Four. But Matt Painter says the Boilermakers have another goal this season. CLICK HERE