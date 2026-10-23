4 Thoughts From Purdue's 92-62 Exhibition Victory Over Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue started slowly against Purdue Fort Wayne but ultimately put everything together in the second half to earn a 30-point victory. Now, the Boilermakers turn their attention to an exhibition showdown with UConn in its final tuneup before the regular season.

Here are four major takeaways from the Boilermakers' 92-62 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

West is the guy

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second consecutive game, Antione West came off the bench but still led Purdue in minutes played. He was particularly important in this matchup, providing an offensive spark in the first half and helping the Boilermakers find their rhythm. West finished as the game's leading scorer with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

With Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox and Omer Mayer continuing to start in the backcourt, West appears likely to come off the bench when the regular season begins. Even so, the redshirt freshman has shown why he could be one of Purdue's most important players this season. Whether he eventually earns a starting spot or continues to serve as the sixth man, West has shown he can provide a scoring punch whenever the Boilermakers need one.

Too many 3-pointers?

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many 3-pointers are too many? It's fair to say Purdue's first-half shot selection leaned too heavily toward the perimeter. Coming off an exhibition in which 65% of the Boilermakers' field goal attempts came from 3-point range, Purdue attempted 32 shots in the first half against Purdue Fort Wayne, with 23 coming from beyond the arc.

That approach won't always work against teams capable of controlling the game in the frontcourt. Even against the Mastodons, Purdue's perimeter-heavy offense wasn't always pretty. At times, the Boilermakers settled for difficult looks, leading to stagnant possessions and fewer opportunities to attack the basket.

Purdue found a better balance in the second half, doing a better job of getting to the rim and creating higher-quality scoring opportunities. That adjustment was a major reason the Boilermakers outscored Purdue Fort Wayne 50-31 after halftime. The perimeter shooting will remain an important part of Purdue's offense, but finding the right balance between 3-pointers and attacking the basket will be critical against tougher competition.

Transition trouble

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) practices ahead of a NCAA Tournament first round game against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Purdue's biggest issues in the first half was its inability to get back defensively in transition. After missed shots, Purdue Fort Wayne consistently pushed the ball down the floor and created opportunities at the rim. The Mastodons ultimately outscored the Boilermakers 13-11 in fastbreak points.

Purdue did a much better job getting back on defense in the second half, and it certainly helps when you're making more shots and giving your opponent fewer opportunities to run. Still, transition defense is something to watch as the Boilermakers prepare to face tougher competition, including UConn and Gonzaga.

Fight hard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) talks to media members in the locker room following a NCAA Tournament game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Say what you want about Purdue's first-half performance, but the Boilermakers came out of the break with plenty of fight. After playing Purdue Fort Wayne relatively evenly for much of the first half, Purdue found another gear after halftime, scoring 50 points and pulling away down the stretch. I think that says a lot about the fight of this team.

Nobody on this roster is necessarily on the All-American watch list, but this group plays harder than plenty of teams with more star power. With five minutes remaining and a 30-point lead, Purdue players were still diving for loose balls. The identity of this team won't necessarily be built around the star power of previous seasons, but rather its intensity and willingness to compete.

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