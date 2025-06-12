Why Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn 'Can't Wait' For Arrival of Oscar Cluff, Omer Mayer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue began summer practice on Monday, but two key newcomers were not on campus. Transfer center Oscar Cluff is currently renewing his visa in Australia, and incoming freshman guard Omer Mayer is in Israel preparing to play for his home country's National Team in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Those two offseason additions have generated a lot of excitement and anticipation for Purdue's 2025-26 season, and not just from the fans. Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is also ready for both of his new teammates to get on campus.
Kaufman-Renn may not have any first-hand experience playing with Cluff and Mayer, but coach Matt Painter has had conversations with the forward about what those players bring to the court.
When Painter told Kaufman-Renn about Cluff's rebounding ability, making a comparison to Zach Edey, the forward was left in awe.
"The big thing is — Coach Paint told me he rebounded more per minute than Zach," Kaufman-Renn said. "So, when I'm looking at the amount of rebounds that Zach got in practice, in games, it's incredible. Anytime you can do that, especially at the level we play. I just can't imagine somebody rebounding more than Zach, to be honest with you. I can't wait to see it in person. That's just unbelievable to me. I don't know how he did that. I'm just excited."
Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year, averaging 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in his senior year. He left West Lafayette as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
Last season at South Dakota State, Cluff was a double-double machine. He averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest with the Jackrabbits. His tenacity on the glass is something Purdue needed to add to the roster, as it struggled on the boards last year.
The addition of Cluff alone would be enough to create excitement in the locker room. But Kaufman-Renn also received some intel on Mayer from assistant coach and "offensive coordinator" PJ Thompson.
"PJ said he's kind of like Braden (Smith), but a little bit taller," Kaufman-Renn said with a laugh. "If that's the description that you give a player, I don't think there's anybody that can beat us if that's the case."
Mayer is a 6-foot-4 freshman who can play both guard positions. He brings EuroLeague experience to West Lafayette and is considered one of the top international prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.
He adds great depth to Purdue's backcourt, providing the Boilermakers with another elite passer and ball-handler to work alongside Smith, or step in for the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year during short breaks.
Who wouldn't be excited to play with that type of talent?
Kaufman-Renn is looking forward to getting both Cluff and Mayer on campus and catching a first-hand glimpse of their abilities. Just because they're highly-touted newcomers, though, the senior knows it might take a little time for all the pieces to fit together.
"I'm excited. I think it's one of those things that it's going to take time," Kaufman-Renn said. "It's going to take time to get people in different systems, especially the way we play. We play a little bit differently than a lot of other teams, so it'll take time for it to be perfect.
"But, from what I've heard, what I've seen, I think they'll fit right in, and I think our coaches will be able to devise schemes to put them in the best spots possible."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW KAUFMAN-RENN'S GAME CAN EVOLVE: Trey Kaufman-Renn made major improvements from his sophomore to junior season. Where can his game continue to evolve? He answered that question. CLICK HERE
ROLE FOR JACK BENTER: How does redshirt freshman guard Jack Benter fit into this year's Purdue roster? Coach Matt Painter talked about how he could potentially help the Boilers. CLICK HERE
LOYER HOPING TO IMPROVE DEFENSIVELY: Fletcher Loyer is a known offensive commodity for Purdue. So, where can he make the biggest jump entering his senior season? He wants to be a better defender. CLICK HERE