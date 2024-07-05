Zach Edey Update: Memphis Grizzlies Release Summer League Schedule
There will be plenty of opportunities to see former Purdue star Zach Edey in action during the NBA Summer League. The Memphis Grizzlies have announced they'll play seven games in two different cities in July.
Memphis will start with three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, beginning on Monday, July 8. Games will be held at Delta enter in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After that three-game schedule in Salt Lake City, the Grizzlies will head to Las Vegas for the NBA2K25 Summer League 2024. The first game will be played on Friday, July 12 at The Pavilion on the UNLV campus.
The Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a top-10 pick after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game at Purdue last season. He was a two-time National Player of the Year and led the Boilermakers to a National Championship Game appearance this past year.
Below is the full schedule for the Grizzlies for upcoming NBA Summer League action.
Salt Lake City Summer League
- Monday, July 8: vs. Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET (Grind City Media Mobile App)
- Tuesday, July 9: vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET (Grind City Media Mobile App)
- Wednesday, July 10: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET (Grind City Media Mobile App)
NBA2K25 Summer League
- Friday, July 12: vs. Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
- Monday, July 15: vs. Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN U)
- Wednesday, July 17: vs. Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN-Plus)
- Thursday, July 18: vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)
