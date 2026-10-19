Boiler Breakdown: Why Purdue Being Left Out of the AP Top 25 Could Be a Good Thing

A familiar face was missing from the release of the preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll Monday afternoon. The Purdue Boilermakers were left out of the top 25, snapping a streak of 79 consecutive weeks in the poll.

Although the streak represented the consistency of one of college basketball's best programs, being left out of the preseason rankings could be a good thing for Purdue as it enters the 2026-27 season.

Purdue wasn't completely disrespected. The Boilermakers received 53 votes in the poll, putting them at No. 28 overall. At the end of the day, preseason rankings don't mean much, and sometimes they can create unnecessary pressure. Last year's team learned that firsthand after receiving the No. 1 preseason ranking.

There's no denying that Purdue has key pieces returning and some great depth at the guard position. However, with new faces stepping into new roles, climbing the rankings will be more rewarding than entering the season with the pressure of a high ranking. It also takes away some of the expectation of perfection. This team won't be perfect, but it has an opportunity to grow together in front of Purdue fans' eyes.

Sure, Purdue won't have a ranked matchup against No. 15 Gonzaga on Nov. 2 to open the season, but I think that adds another layer to an already highly anticipated game. The Boilermakers have an opportunity to prove on opening night that they deserved a spot in the top 25.

A snub that could benefit Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the preseason snub is symbolic of the nature of this year's team. For so long, Purdue has been the team at the top, with the stars that everyone else is trying to hunt down. In 2026, the Boilermakers will become the hunters, with young players looking to establish themselves as the next stars to shine in Mackey Arena.

This team will face plenty of doubters throughout the season. Being left out of the AP Top 25 is just the first example, but it certainly won't be the last. Purdue might not even beat Gonzaga to open the season, but I believe the Boilermakers will find their way back into the top 25 at some point this year.

Being left out of the preseason rankings could end up being one of the best things to happen to this team. I can't predict the future, but after watching the Boilermakers' first exhibition, I have faith that this won't be a rebuilding year. Instead, it can be a building-block season for a team with the talent to exceed expectations.

Purdue might not be a national championship contender this season, but the Boilermakers have an opportunity to prove plenty of people wrong. And the first group they can prove wrong is the AP voters.

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