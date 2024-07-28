10 Fun Things from 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days
We've officially entered a new era of Big Ten football. All 18 teams made their way to Indianapolis for the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days last week, providing everyone with a first glance of the expanded league.
There were a lot of important takeaways from the three days at Lucas Oil Stadium. But why not have a little fun? Here are 10 unique, interesting and funny things we witnessed during Big Ten Media Days.
Curt Cignetti says whatever he wants
If you're on the search for the Big Ten's most unfiltered coach, look no further than Indiana's new leader. Cignetti has no problem saying exactly what's on his mind, even if it goes against FCC regulations.
During his time at the podium, Cignetti dropped one of those four-letter words (technically, it was eight letters) while talking about expectations at Indiana. He didn't hold back in his response.
"Somebody asked me, 'How do you define success at Indiana?' I was like, 'Well, we want to be the best,'" Cignetti said. "I mean, you don't bring your kids up, 'Johnny, I want you to be fourth-best, I want you to be 10th-best. Bullsh**. We want to be the best."
Personally, I love this attitude from Cignetti. At a place like Indiana, you have to find ways to spark enthusiasm and hype up the fanbase. He also understands that college football is part of the "entertainment business."
Right now, it's impossible to know how successful Cignetti will be with the Hoosiers. But at least he's injecting some life into the program.
Kirk Ferentz isn't a gamer
This might shock you, but the 69-year-old coach of the Hawkeyes isn't exactly into video games. Ferentz was asked if he's checked out the new College Football 25 video game while at Media Days, and he answered the question with one of his trademark snorts.
"Uhh, no," Ferentz said. "I've heard a lot about it on the radio, so it sounds like it's a big (deal). I wish I was an investor in that company or whoever came up with it. But, yeah, I'm not a big video game guy. I think the last time I played was 25 years ago and got my ass kicked, so no, not really interested."
Let's be honest, we'd all like to see Ferentz play the new EA Sports video game one time, just to see if he gets the controls figured out.
Tony Petitti's Big Ten 'map commercial' plans
Hold on to your hats, Big Ten fans, the conference's iconic "map commercial" may not be dead just yet. Commissioner Tony Petitti hinted at the league coming up with something to appease fans, even as it adds four new teams into the mix.
Petitti has been the Big Ten's commissioner less than two years but he's already learned about the fans' affinity for the commercial — which highlighted every team in the conference. With Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington entering the league, many thought the commercial's run had come to an end.
But Petitti said there might be a surprise for fans this coming season.
"I learned very quickly in this job that there's a lot of passion for the Big Ten map commercial," Petitti said. "I would say to fans that we understand and we get that. So, more to come."
I'm putting a lot of trust in Petitti that he's not just getting our hopes up and will deliver on his promise.
Matt Rhule loves talking about weather
Rhule is only in his second year at Nebraska but he talks about the weather as if he's born-and-raised Midwesterner. The Huskers coach was asked about what advice he wished he would've received entering the Big Ten before the 2023 season.
Wind and weather, apparently, stood out more than anything after his first year in Lincoln.
"Coach (Tom) Osborne tried to warn me about the weather. He tried to warn me about the wind," Rhule said. "I heard it, but it wasn't until it was like 30 miles per hour in my face that I was like, 'Oh, Coach Osborne wasn't lying.'"
Before long, we're going to hear Rhule mutter the phrase, "If you don't like the weather, just wait five minutes and it'll change."
Mike Locksley is a big Elvis fan
The best "sign off" from Big Ten Media Days clearly goes to Locksley, who did his best Elvis Presley impersonation as he walked off the stage. The best part? His giant smile as he exited.
Locksley spoke about being comfortable and confident. After five seasons at Maryland and producing back-to-back eight-win seasons, it looks like we're starting to see a different side of the Terrapins coach.
And I have to admit, I kind of like this new, fun and confident version of Locksley.
That inflatable duck is going to be everywhere
Oregon made a pretty big splash as a new member of the Big Ten last week (and yes, pun intended). The school brought a massive inflatable duck to Media Days in Indianapolis, setting it afloat in the White River.
And it may not be the last time we see the giant mascot in Big Ten country. Coach Dan Lanning is hoping it becomes a well-traveled inflatable by the time the season ends.
"At Oregon, we're mighty different. Different in a lot of ways," Lanning said. "You look out there in the pond, you'll see a big old duck. I'm hoping we get to travel that duck to all of our away games this year."
So, we'll see how many road games that giant duck attends in 2024.
Ryan Walters still hasn't tried the peanut butter burger
Those living outside West Lafayette may not understand why this is such a travesty. The peanut butter burger (also known as the Duane Purvis Burger) is a staple at Triple XXX, located near Purdue's campus.
In 2023, Walters said he would try it at some point. He's had a full year and still can't bring himself to try the famous burger.
Maybe one of these days someone will convince Walters to try the burger. But it sounds like he's just not that interested in the combination.
James Franklin is glad divisions are done
Nobody was more outspoken regarding the imbalance of the Big Ten's divisions than Franklin. When the topic of realigning the divisions came up, the Penn State coach was always quick to point to the East's dominance over the West.
Needless to say, he's pretty happy that the conference has shifted towards a new model with the inclusion of four new teams.
"I did love the conversations for 11 years," Franklin said jokingly. "'Coaches, don't worry about it. Over history, it always balances itself out.' I never saw it balance itself out. That never happened. I said, 'Let me see the data. Let me see the data on that one.'"
The Big Ten operated under the East and West division format from 2014-23. The East was a perfect 10-0 in Big Ten Championship Games vs. the West.
UCLA is, in fact, located in Los Angeles
The award for "Most Awkward" at Big Ten Media Days goes to UCLA coach DeShaun Foster. Perhaps it was nerves or maybe lack of preparation, but whatever the case, his long pause at the podium drew plenty of "what is happening" comments from those in attendance.
Foster is new to this type of thing, so I'll cut him a little slack. But the thing he taught us about UCLA as a new member of the Big Ten? It is, in fact, located in Los Angeles.
I think I speak for every Big Ten follower, fan and media member when we say that we appreciated the geography lesson.
Lincoln Riley is still using his smoker
In 2021, Riley sent out a photo of an Easter brisket he smoked while he was the coach at Oklahoma. It's been three years, but he's still catching heat for (allegedly) overcooking his dinner.
But Riley tried to tell us that there was nothing wrong with his cooking skills, it was actually his photography that's an issue.
"I need to improve my photography skills, not my barbecue skills," Riley said. "I got to work on it a little bit this summer."
We're going to need to see more photographic evidence to see if he's improved over the last three years.
Related Big Ten stories
PAUL FINEBAUM RIPS RYAN DAY: Should Ryan Day be fired if Ohio State loses to Michigan in 2024? SEC Network's Paul Finebaum was very critical of Day's lack of success against the Wolverines. CLICK HERE