Big Ten Daily (July 24): Paul Finebaum Makes Ridiculous Comment on Ryan Day's Job
SEC Network host and college football analyst Paul Finebaum has found a new coach to bash. Entering the 2024 season, he's placed a giant target on the back of Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN's First Take this week when he made a wild statement about Day's status in Columbus. He believes Ohio State will move on from the coach if the Buckeyes lose a fourth straight game to Michigan.
"He's lost that game three years in a row and he's talking about how his players are motivated to come back and play well," Finebaum said. "I heard that three years ago, two years ago and last year. You stunk in all three games.
"You look at his record ... it's gaudy. Nobody has a record like him. Except, you can't choke the biggest game of the year. To me, if he can't beat Michigan this year, when he's got probably the best team in the country, along with Georgia, after Jim Harbaugh leaves, all those great players depart after a national championship, he ought to be gone. It's simple as that. That's the biggest game of the year in the Big Ten."
Yes, Day has lost "The Game" three consecutive years to Michigan. The Buckeyes haven't won a Big Ten title since 2020 and their last national championship came in 2014. Those struggles don't sit well in Columbus.
But he's also compiled a 56-8 record in his time as the leader at Ohio State. He's never lost a game to a Big Ten opponent not named Michigan. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the Buckeyes are essentially a lock to make the field every single season.
Is it frustrating to lose "The Game" three consecutive years? Absolutely. Should it cost Day his job? Absolutely not.
Pat Narduzzi calls out Penn State
Pat Narduzzi is at it again. The Pitt coach threw some shade at Penn State during ACC Media Days this week, saying the Nittany Lions are refusing to play the Panthers on a regular basis.
Narduzzi was asked about playing rivalry games while at ACC Media Days. That's when he decided to bring Penn State into the conversation.
"At Pittsburgh, we embrace rivalries, OK? We'd love to play Penn State if they would play us, but they won't play us," Narduzzi said.
Penn State and Pitt had a regular rivalry meeting until 2000. The two teams have played 100 total games, with the Nittany Lions leading the all-time series 53-43-4. The most recent series between the two programs was held between 2016-19, with Penn State winning three of the four games.
With the Big Ten moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2019, it's been more difficult to squeak in nonconference rivalry games. Clearly, Narduzzi still wants to play Penn State on a regular basis.
Oregon makes an impression in Indy
Oregon has made a big splash in Indianapolis as it enters the Big Ten. A giant inflatable duck was spotted in White River in Indianapolis on Tuesday, the first day of Big Ten Media Days.
That's how you make a strong first impression.
Oregon is one of four newcomers to the Big Ten this season, along with UCLA, USC and Washington. But the Ducks were the only ones to make such a giant statement ... at least so far.
Related stories on Big Ten football
BIG TEN FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLLS: Ohio State and Oregon are projected to finish in the top two spots in the Big Ten in 2024. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks this year? CLICK HERE