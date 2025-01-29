Purdue's Marcus Mbow Earns Invitation to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Marcus Mbow is heading to Indianapolis in February. Purdue announced on Wednesday that the former Boilermakers offensive lineman has received an invitation to participate in the annual NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 2.
The NFL Combine provides the top prospects in the 2025 draft class to improve their draft stock through a series of drills, interviews and media sessions. Mbow is already considered among some of the top linemen in this year's class and could see his stock rise even higher with a solid showing.
Each year, the NFL Scouting Combine is held at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.
News of Mbow's invitation comes as the offensive lineman is participating in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. That is another opportunity for the former Purdue standout to make an impression on league scouts.
Mbow, who started in 32 games for the Boilermakers during his time in West Lafayette, has already received some praise from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. He believes the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman could be a top-100 pick in this year's draft.
"Get familiar with Mbow," Nagy said. "Extremely athletic ... fastest rising offensive line prospect in this year's class. Some NFL teams project him as high-end starting (offensive guard). Trending toward top-100 pick."
Mbow was a 12-game starter for Purdue during the 2024 season and was one of the few bright spots for the Boilermakers. Although he still had eligibility remaining, he decided to move on and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.
Related stories on Purdue football
JETS, BEARS INTERESTED IN BLOUGH: Former Purdue quarterback David Blough is receiving interest as a potential assistant coach from the NFL's Chicago Bears and New York Jets, per a report. CLICK HERE
MBOW GETS HIGH PRAISE: Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy had a rave review of former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, who is hoping to improve his stock for the NFL Draft. CLICK HERE
BOILERS LOSE 2025 COMMIT: Antonio Parker, a three-star defensive back in Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. CLICK HERE