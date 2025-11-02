Barry Odom Provides Update on Injured Purdue RB Devin Mockobee After Michigan Loss
An injury kept Purdue leading rusher Devin Mockobee sidelined for Saturday night's game against No. 21 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Following the Boilermakers' 21-16 loss to the Wolverines, coach Barry Odom provided a brief update on the senior running back.
Following the game, Odom was asked if Mockobee would be returning this season. The Purdue head coach didn't have a clear answer.
"I'm not sure yet," Odom said.
Mockobee is Purdue's top running back this season, and was for the previous three years, too. So far this season, he's rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He's also totaled 215 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Saturday was the first game he's missed this season. After the game, Odom said that the staff knew they'd be without Mockobee at some point during the week, though he couldn't specifically recall the day.
"I'm not sure what day it was," Odom said. "It was throughout the week."
Purdue has utilized Mockobee in the run game and as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. His absence in the final three games would be a huge blow for the Boilermakers offense.
Mockobee's absence left a void
Mockobee means more to Purdue's offense than just production. He's a team leader and one of the veteran voices on the team. Odom said that left a void for the Boilermakers to fill.
"I think anytime you lose a four-year starter, who is a captain, a leader of the team and there's a void of him not being here, I think that will always be a miss," Odom said. "He brings so much to the program, to the team."
Purdue did get solid production out of running backs Malachi Thomas and Antonio Harris. Thomas ended the game with 68 yards on 15 carries and Harris had 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches. Quarterback Malachi Singleton also had 25 yards on six rushes.
"I did think the offensive line, the tight ends, the receivers playing without the ball in their hands [blocked well]," Odom said. "Malachi [Thomas], Antonio [Harris], Ryan [Browne], and [Malachi] Singleton, they stepped up and filled that void when their number was called."
If Mockobee is unable to go for the remainder of the season, Purdue does have some solid options in Thomas and Harris in the backfield. But it would be an unfortunate end for someone who has poured his heart and soul into the football program in West Lafayette.
Another update on Mockobee's injury should come on Monday when Odom meets with reporters ahead of Purdue's clash with top-ranked Ohio State.
