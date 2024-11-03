Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 11 Games

Kickoff times and TV information has been released for the Big Ten's Week 11 games. Key matchups include Washington vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Indiana.

Dustin Schutte

Penn State and Iowa take the field at the same time to to play in a White Out football game / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kickoff times and television information has been released for the Big Ten's games in Week 11. It will be a bit of a slimmer slate next weekend, with only six total games in the conference and six teams on a bye week.

Action begins on Friday night with Iowa traveling to California to play UCLA. Then, five games are scheduled for Saturday in the Big Ten. Two key matchups include Michigan at Indiana and Washington traveling to Penn State for the White Out game.

Below are the kickoff times and television information for Week 11 in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Week 11 schedule

Iowa vs. UCLA

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 8
  • Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
  • TV information: FOX

Purdue vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: FOX

Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
  • TV information: NBC

Michigan vs. Indiana

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
  • TV information: CBS

Maryland vs. Oregon

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Washington vs. Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
  • TV information: Peacock
