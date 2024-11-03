Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 11 Games
Kickoff times and television information has been released for the Big Ten's games in Week 11. It will be a bit of a slimmer slate next weekend, with only six total games in the conference and six teams on a bye week.
Action begins on Friday night with Iowa traveling to California to play UCLA. Then, five games are scheduled for Saturday in the Big Ten. Two key matchups include Michigan at Indiana and Washington traveling to Penn State for the White Out game.
Below are the kickoff times and television information for Week 11 in the Big Ten.
Big Ten Week 11 schedule
Iowa vs. UCLA
- Date: Friday, Nov. 8
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
Purdue vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
Minnesota vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: NBC
Michigan vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: CBS
Maryland vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Washington vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: Peacock
