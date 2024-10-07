Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 8 Games
The Week 8 schedule in the Big Ten has been released. Kickoff times and television information has been announced, with plenty of interesting games on the slate.
Action begins Friday night, with Oregon traveling to Purdue on Oct. 18. Then, Saturday is highlighted by matchups that include Michigan-Illinois, Nebraska-Indiana and Iowa-Michigan State.
Below is the complete schedule for the conference's Week 8 games.
Week 8 Big Ten schedule
Oregon vs. Purdue
- Date: Friday, Oct. 18
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: FOX
Nebraska vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: FOX
UCLA vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: CBS
USC vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Iowa vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: NBC
