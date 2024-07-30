Big Ten Daily (July 30): Is Rutgers Really a College Football Playoff Dark Horse?
Greg Schiano set the target high at Big Ten Media Days. When he was at the dais, he said his goal was to win a championship at Rutgers. At least a few national pundits believe the Scarlet Knights might find themselves in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Rutgers might be one of the more intriguing teams in the Big Ten this coming season. The Scarlet Knights return Kyle Monangai, who led the conference in rushing yards a season ago with 1,262 yards. They brought in quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who started 17 games while at Minnesota.
Four offensive linemen return and eight of last year's defensive starters are back. That's a pretty strong foundation for Schiano and his staff entering the 2024 campaign.
"A few words: Greg Schiano, Kyle Monangai, Athan Kaliakmanis, (offensive coordinator) Kirk Ciarrocca," said college football analyst Adam Breneman. "You can't go wrong with Rutgers. They may win 10 games."
Not only does Rutgers return a lot of talent from last year's team, it also has the most favorable schedule in the league. After trying to tread water in the Big Ten East for the last 10 seasons, the Scarlet Knights avoid Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State and Iowa.
That schedule is a big reason why College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Rutgers could be in the mix of a spot at the end of the season.
"It's weird, you think about the Big Ten, obviously, what is there now, 18 teams? You go down your list, a lot of it comes down to the schedule," Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Someone is going to come out of that conference that you really didn't expect, whether that's an Iowa, whether that's — who knows with (quarterback Dylan) Raiola at Nebraska. Whoever has the most manageable schedule.
"Rutgers has a schedule that's, by Big Ten standards and this Big Ten world that we're in, they can make a little bit of a run."
Rutgers is coming off its best season since Schiano's return as coach in 2020. The Scarlet Knights finished with a 7-6 record and earned a win over Miami (Fla.) in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was a big step in the right direction for the program.
But that's not even close to where Schiano wants to take his program.
"I didn't come out of retirement to go to a bowl game," Schiano said at Big Ten Media Days. "I came out of retirement to win a championship at Rutgers."
Punishment for Michigan coming?
A postseason ban could be the punishment Michigan faces as a result of the sign-stealing scandal that came to light during the 2023 season. TheWolverine.com reported on the situation on Monday.
Per the report, the NCAA could issue a Notice of Allegations (NOA) as early as this week. Part of the punishment for Michigan's football program could include a postseason ban up to two years. It's also reported that, if that's the punishment, Michigan will appeal.
Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was at the center of the controversy. He allegedly had a network of individuals who recorded opponents' signals in advance, which is against NCAA rules.
Jim Harbaugh was suspended three games at the end of last season by the Big Ten as a result of the controversy. Still, the Wolverines finished the year with a perfect 15-0 record and won the national championship.
Harbaugh then bolted to the NFL to become the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He hired many of his former Michigan staffers, as well.
