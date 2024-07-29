Big Ten Daily (July 29): Jedd Fisch Understands Washington's Challenges in 2024
Washington might have played for a national championship a season ago, but new coach Jedd Fisch understands the challenges the Huskies face this coming year. This is essentially a brand new football team, and Fisch isn't getting carried away with expectations.
Fisch, who was hired to replace previous coach Kalen DeBoer, spoke about his excitement to lead one of college football's historic programs while at Big Ten Media Days. But he was quick to point out that Washington will be in "reboot" mode in 2024.
"We have to build on all of that success with a brand new team, something that's never been done before in college football," Fisch said. "We will have 46 new scholarship athletes on a team that competed in the national championship. We'll have an entire new coaching staff, an entire new training staff, an entire new strength staff, an entire new nutrition staff and 21 of 22 new starters.
"That has never been done before, and we're excited about that challenge."
Washington finished last season with a 14-1 record, with the only loss coming to Michigan in the National Championship Game. But because so many players declared for the NFL Draft, entered the NCAA transfer portal or were at the end of their eligibility, Fisch has to start from scratch in Seattle.
When asked about expectations for the 2024 season, Fisch didn't really set a tangible goal. Instead, it's about rebuilding a program from the ground up.
"I want our team to be the hardest opponent that everybody plays. I want our opponents to leave that game and feel like they played two games in a row," Fisch said. "So, our expectation is that we're going to be the toughest team that they play every week. From there, we'll let the score take care of itself.
"We're not going to count wins and losses right now and try to figure out what that looks like. We tell our team there is no scoreboard. We just need to go out there, play our best games and see what that looks like."
Why Mike Locksley hired Brian Ferentz
Hiring former Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was a no-brainer for Maryland coach Mike Locksley. During Big Ten Media Days, he opened up about his decision to hire the former Hawkeye as an offensive analyst.
Ferentz was not retained by Iowa following the 2024 season, a decision made by athletic director Beth Goetz. Even though the Hawkeyes won 10 games, they ranked 132nd (of 133) in scoring offense, averaging just 15.4 points per game.
But to Locksley, Ferentz brings something to College Park that the Terrapins can utilize.
“Coaches kids, they understand it and they get it, man,” Locksley said, per HawkFanatic. “Having Brian on my staff, he brings an expertise in running football and offensive line play. They’re the gold standard for what o-linemen and tight ends look like.
“Why wouldn’t I take him and him to my team to bring a skill that we need to get better at, but also bring some championship pedigree to it at a discounted price. Thanks for grandma’s chocolate chip recipe. I live that life, so a tremendous benefit.”
Locksley has led Maryland to back-to-back eight-win seasons. The Terrapins have won their bowl game each of the last three years. This is a program that is on the rise in the Big Ten.
Bringing Ferentz to Maryland as an analyst isn't exactly a headline-worthy hire. Clearly, though, Locksley believes it's a move that gets his program closer to the upper echelon of the conference.
2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors
Prior to the start of the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days, the conference announced 12 players who received preseason honors. The complete list is as follows:
- LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
- DT Mason Graham, Michigan
- DB Will Johnson, Michigan
- TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
- QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
- DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
- RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
- DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
- RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
