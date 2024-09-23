Big Ten Daily (Sept. 23): Illinois DC Aaron Henry Remains Strong Through Tragedy
There is no challenge on the football field that comes close to replicating the tragedy Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has dealt with over the last two weeks. Yet in the face of the most heartbreaking circumstances, the 35-year-old has remained strong.
Days before Illinois' game against Central Michigan, Henry's sister, Ashley Lee, passed away at the age of 39, leaving behind four children. He flew to Florida after the Fighting Illini's 31-24 overtime win over Nebraska for her funeral.
Coaching football is Henry's job. Over the last two weeks, though, it's proven to be an escape. And the
Henry has received a lot of support from coach Bret Bielema, athletic director Josh Whitman and many others from within the Illinois athletic department since the tragic loss of his sister.
"I just had a person I love in a very tough spot," Bielema told Illini Inquirer last week. "We must have talked for a half hour or so, just kind of walking him, talking him and getting him through it. I give a lot of credit to Josh and his crew. The things that he'll have to do in the future to be a part of the celebration of her life will be after this weekend. For the university to be able to take care of some things there has kind of put his mind at ease a little bit."
There's also been an overwhelming amount of compassion and kindness pouring in from outside the program, as well.
In a social media post from the weekend, Henry acknowledged that Nebraska coach Matt Rhule sent a heartfelt and meaningful letter sent to his hotel room prior to Friday night's game between the Fighting Illini and Huskers.
"Last night, I didn't want the game to end. As excited as I was that we got the win in a complete team effort, part of me didn't want to have to face the reality of heading home during the season to lay my sister to rest," Henry wrote.
"(Matt Rhule,) Thank you for that incredible letter you had delivered to my hotel room in regards to my sister. You are an incredible coach and an even better man!!! Thank you to everyone who reached out to myself or my family. Your thoughts and prayers were much appreciated."
Through the most difficult circumstances, Henry has remained strong. His defense has helped Illinois secure wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska, improving to 4-0 on the season. Henry's resolve has been admirable.
It is also a reminder that coaches are human, dealing with the same difficulties life throws our way. As fierce as the competition is off the field, it's reassuring to here Henry receive so much support from those around him — and from those standing on the opposite sideline.
