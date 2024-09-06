Big Ten Daily (Sept. 6): Nebraska Bringing Back Old Tradition for Colorado Game
Nebraska has decided to resurrect an old tradition for Saturday's primetime showdown with Colorado. The athletic department announced that it will be handing out red balloons for fans to release after the Huskers score their first touchdown against the Buffaloes.
For years, Nebraska fans released red balloons into the air after the team's first touchdown at every home game inside Memorial Stadium. However, environmental concerns put an end to the tradition.
As Saturday night's meeting between the Buffaloes and Huskers rekindles an old rivalry, the athletic department decided to bring the tradition back — at least for one night.
"Saturday’s football game with Colorado and the events surrounding the weekend have been anticipated by Husker fans for months," Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. "As we celebrate the rich tradition between the two schools and honor our 1994 national championship team, Nebraska Athletics will bring back a Memorial Stadium tradition of releasing balloons after the Huskers’ first touchdown. Red balloons will be distributed at no cost in and around Memorial Stadium by Husker Athletics staff. Going forward, we will consider bringing back the balloons for select special occasions."
This does not mark a permanent return of the tradition, but Nebraska will bring back red balloons for specific games moving forward.
Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Colorado is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).
USC retires Bush, Williams jerseys
Former USC stars Caleb Williams and Reggie Bush have received the ultimate honor from the school. On Thursday, the school announced that it will retire the jersey numbers of both players.
Both Williams and Bush won the Heisman Trophy, putting them in an exclusive club at USC. Williams was the 2022 winner of college football's highest honor. Bush claimed the trophy in 2005.
Bush's jersey number will actually be re-retired by the athletic department. After his Heisman Trophy was revoked by the NCAA, USC made the decision to remove his No. 5 from the retired list.
With the new additions, USC has eight jersey numbers that have been retired: Carson Palmer (No. 3), Bush (No. 5), Matt Leinart (No. 11), Charles White (No. 12), Williams (No. 13), Mike Garrett (No. 20), O.J. Simpson (No. 32), and Marcus Allen (No. 33).
Illinois breaking out throwback helmet
Are you a sucker for nostalgia? If that's the case, then you're going to love the helmets Illinois will sport for Saturday night's clash against No. 19 Kansas in Memorial Stadium.
Illinois will break out this classic look for the meeting at Memorial Stadium. It's received plenty of positive feedback on social media.
The "Underlined Illinois" lids were worn by the Fighting Illini from 1989-2012. It's been a fan favorite, and everyone seems excited to see this look return to the field.
