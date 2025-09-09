Purdue Focusing on Itself Entering Big Ten Opener vs. USC
Barry Odom has said it multiple times since taking over at Purdue. When his team lines up on the field on gameday, he wants the opponent to be viewed as "nameless and faceless." Essentially, he wants the Boilermakers to treat every opponent the same.
Odom hasn't steered off that message this week, as Purdue prepares for its Big Ten opener against USC on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Yes, the Trojans are the most talented team the Boilermakers have faced so far this season, but he doesn't view this contest as a "measuring stick" game for his squad.
Instead, Odom says a lot of the focus this week will be on Purdue getting better and hoping to produce a quality product inside Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend.
"To me, it's obviously a big game, but they're all big," Odom said. "This is the next opportunity for us. Can we improve from Week 1 to Week 2? Yes, we did in many ways. Can we improve from Game 2 to Game 3? That's the next measuring stick for us."
Purdue opened the 2025 season with a 31-0 win over Ball State and followed it with a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois last Saturday. USC has a pair of impressive wins, defeating Missouri State 73-13 and Georgia Southern 59-20.
The Boilers may be focused on themselves entering Saturday, but there's no doubt this game carries a little more weight. This will be the first true test Purdue has faced this season, and it comes in the form of a conference game.
But Odom has remained consistent on his message. The Trojan helmet may be iconic, but when Purdue takes the field, it won't view USC any differently than it has its previous two opponents.
Purdue to honor 2000 Rose Bowl team
The 2000 Rose Bowl team will be on campus this weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that memorable season. It only adds more hype and excitement to Saturday's game between Purdue and USC.
Several members of that team are expected to be in West Lafayette for the weekend, including Drew Brees, Travis Dorsch, Tim Stratton, John Standeford, Seth Morales, Akin Ayodele, Vinny Sutherland, Kelly Kitchel, and others.
Purdue's 2000 team finished the season with an 8-4 record and a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers were defeated by Washington 34-24 in the Rose Bowl.
