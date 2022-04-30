Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with the first of seven rounds, with several more Big Ten athletes hearing their names called Friday in the second and third rounds.

Saturday afternoon caps off the three-day event. The top remaining prospects will await rounds four through seven for an opportunity to play at the next level as an NFL Draft pick. Those who aren't selected will be available to sign undrafted free agent contracts following the draft.

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of every prospect taken from the conference, and the 2022 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch.

Baltimore Ravens, No. 110 Overall Selection

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota OT

New York Giants, No. 114 Overall Selection

Dane Belton, Iowa S

Carolina Panthers, No. 120 Overall Selection

Brandon Smith, Penn State LB

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 28

Thursday, April 28 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 29

Friday, April 29 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 30

Saturday, April 30 Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

